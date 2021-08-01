Get out of the cities while you can — destruction has just begun

















Neo-communists like Thomas-Kennedy who is running for city attorney in Seattle is pushing to destroy our entire justice system. She is pro-criminal and anti-police. Nothing she says in the clips below is truthful.

The police are not running around killing black people, which is easily provable. This candidate wants to abolish the police and prisons in Seattle. She is supported by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and criminals.

This is going on in all major cities, with George Soros money and funds from other neo-communist and anarchist donors.

Read more about the Seattle race on this link or here at My Northwest.

Watch:

