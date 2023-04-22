Marketing VP Heinerscheid Is Off Bud Light and On a Leave

Alissa Heinerscheid is no longer working on the Bud Light marketing, and she’s on a leave of absence. Her marketing of Dylan Mulvaney as one of the faces of Bud Light angered a lot of Budweiser drinkers. It was her Waterloo.

People are tired of men taking roles meant for women. The ads also came at a bad time after a transperson killed six innocent people in a Nashville Christian school. Three of the victims were nine-year-old children.

Additionally, the Mulvaney ads weren’t funny.

Budweiser parent Anheuser-Busch addressed their clients in a statement at Beer Business Daily (BBD) “on management changes to Bud Light in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney can controversy. Former Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, who was at that post for not quite a year, is off the brand. We understand she has decided to take a leave of absence.”

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev said the company would also streamline marketing. They will ensure their “most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities.”

The spokesperson added, “These steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.”

They want you back bad, Bud Light drinkers!

Heinerscheid Crosses the Rubicon

Heinerscheid said Bud had to win young voters with transgenderism. “If we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light,” she said in a video interview. She added that Bud had to get away from the frat boy attitude.

Heinerscheid said the brand has to become more inclusive and shift its tone.

Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, will be taking a leave of absence following the controversy surrounding the company’s endorsement of Dylan Mulvaney. pic.twitter.com/woWXRga0PT — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 22, 2023

America First Legal filed a federal civil rights complaint against Anheuser Busch for discriminating against white and Asian people. They get hired or are given promotions based on skin color or sexual preferences, and gender.

