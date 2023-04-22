Eric Adams says the city is being “destroyed by the migrant crisis”

The New York Post reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams alternately begged and raged for billions in funding to care for anonymous illegal aliens flooding into New York City.

“Mayor Eric Adams raged on Friday that the ongoing surge of migrants into the Big Apple has “destroyed” the city.”

He begged “the Biden administration for help dealing with the flow of immigrants into the city.” Earlier in the week, he blasted the White House for turning its back on New York City.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” a distressed Adams said before his scheduled meeting, during a panel discussion hosted by the African American Mayors Association.

Funding the problem won’t solve it. The sanctuary city policies and the open borders are causing the problem, and they need to be reversed.

Adams also complained about none of his folks coming to D.C. to fight for funding.

“Ya know, we, the city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis and none of my folks came to Washington DC to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city.”

No, actually Adams and Biden are destroying the city.

This tweet is still up pic.twitter.com/11X1BRE0C7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023

Adams recently bloviated about New York City being the safest major city in the United States. Meanwhile, he does nothing about crime. Many of the anonymous people pouring in are bringing in fentanyl and other dangerous drugs as well as the lucrative sex trade. As long as he maintains the city as a sanctuary, this will continue.

At the same time, he’s pushing an anti-white CRT program in schools. You can see where this is going. He thinks he has problems now – wait.

Adams allows the crisis because he maintains a sanctuary city. He’s the problem.

