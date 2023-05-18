Markey’s Bill to Grab the Power of the Supreme Court

Progressive Sen. Ed Markey sponsored a bill on Tuesday to pack the Supreme Court. During a press conference, he declared that Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney-Barrett have “no right” to be on the Court.

The undemocratic senator based his conclusion on Mitch McConnell keeping Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court from coming to the floor. He did it in response to the precedent set by then-senator Harry Reid. Reid broke the rules and set the terms.

Markey knows his comments are dishonest. He isn’t stupid.

“No Right to Be There”

“We now have two justices on the bench, who frankly, have no right to be there,” he continued. “This Republican court packing has given us partisan justices eager to toss aside decades of precedent to satisfy their deep-pocketed, right-wing special interest benefactors.”

That is extremely dishonest. This isn’t the definition of court packing. Court-packing is what Markey wants to do with his bill.

Markey’s Judiciary Act of 2023 would add four seats to the Supreme Court. They would tilt the court back to the Democrats. Democrats want all the power of government and are attacking from every direction possible.

He’s also demanding Justice Clarence Thomas resign to give them another seat.

Six originalist justices, including justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and three liberals give the ultimate power to the originalists.

When something is broken, we don’t agonize—we organize to fix it. We must pass my Judiciary Act to add four justices to repair the broken Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/arKgISynXo — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 16, 2023

Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Representatives Jerrold Nadler (NY-12), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Cori Bush (MO-01), and Adam Schiff (CA-30) announced the reintroduction of the Judiciary Act of 2023, legislation that would expand the Supreme Court by adding four seats to create a 13-Justice bench.

The Power Grab

Markey accused Republicans of politicizing the bench. however, the very definition of an Originalist is to abide by the Constitution. Democrats legislate from the bench in defiance of the Constitution. Creating laws from the bench is the definition of politicization.

“For far too long, Republicans have stacked the Supreme Court with ultra-conservative justices in order to repeal reproductive freedom, constrain voting rights and weaken clean air rules,” said Representative Schiff.“Our nation’s highest court should not be used as a political tool for partisan purposes. That’s why we need to expand the Supreme Court to begin to restore trust, balance, and integrity in our nation’s highest court.”

Schiff was recently been proven a liar in the Durham Report.

The nearly-40 groups supporting this move is a coalition of the most radical left organizations in the country.

They call themselves the Just Majority, claiming they want to restore a fair and ethical Court while they’re really looking for another power grab.

They include:

All* Above All Action Fund; Alliance for Justice; America’s Voice; American Atheists; American Constitution Society; American Humanist Association; Black Voters Matter; Center for Popular Democracy Action; Color of Change; Community Justice Action Fund; Demand Justice; Demos; End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund; Freedom From Religion Foundation; Greenpeace USA; Guns Down America; Indivisible; Justice Democrats; Latino Victory Project; League of Conservation Voters; March for Our Lives Action Fund; MoveOn; NARAL Pro-Choice America; National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum; Newtown Action Alliance; People for the American Way; People’s Parity Project; Public Justice; Reproaction; Rise; Stand Up America; Take Back the Court Action Fund; Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence; This Is Our Lane; Ultraviolet Action; Voto Latino; We Testify; and Women’s March. Additionally, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Public Citizen and the Sunrise Movement support the Judiciary Act of 2023.

At the same time, the Stalinesque Democrats are investigating Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh, hoping to find something against them.

