The Punishment of a Whistleblower, Witness to FBI Corruption

A shocking moment came during a preview this morning of today’s hearings on the weaponization of government. The government is not allowed to retaliate against whistleblowers, but they are.

Republicans investigating FBI corruption addressed several questions from the media. One of them involved Mr. O’Boyle a witness we will hear from today. The question was about Kash Patel paying Mr. O’Boyle. That’s when Jim Jordan explained what was going on and the abuse this man has taken to tell the truth.

The day Mr. O’Boyle moved to Washington with his family of four, including his 2-week old baby, the officials took away his clearance and his salary. They won’t let him work. They won’t let him have his furniture or his kids clothes. Jim Jordan asked the reporter, how was he supposed to live?

The media is already leading with headlines like, “Conspiracy Theorists Set to Testify.” Don’t fall for it. Listen to these witnesses. Form your own opinions.

Watch:

