Must-Watch Interview: Government’s “Raw Application of Power”

By
M DOWLING
-
1
36

Marc Andreeseen discusses Elizabeth Warren’s own little rogue agency, which she has weaponized. Among the 450 agencies, with two new ones each year, here are these independent agencies that do what they want. Warren uses hers to terrorize banks and prevent competition. They have a category called “politically exposed person,” and it only applies to people Democrats disagree with. They must be kicked off your bank.

The fascist part is where the banks are tied to the government. The government can’t do it so they pressure banks to do it. They do to Americans what they do to Iran.

About fifteen years ago, under Biden, they started to debank gun shops and legal marijuana shops. They extended that approach to disfavored Tech startups. Thirty tech founders have been secretly debanked in the last four years. This is why they started supporting Trump. There are no rules, courts, due process or right to appeal. They can’t live in this world.

Under Biden, the administration has been trying to destroy the Crypto industry. There are no fingerprints and no one to hold to account. They know the politicians involved, but that’s it.

All the government has to do is issue a Wells Notice that you might be investigated at some point. They don’t even have to investigate. So, try to get a high-level job or a bank — you can’t. It’s the “raw application of power” without any accountability.

There is much more:

~~~

Marc Lowell Andreessen (born July 9, 1971) is an American businessman and former software engineer. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface; co-founder of Netscape; and co-founder and general partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He co-founded and later sold the software company Opsware to Hewlett-Packard; he also co-founded Ning, a company that provides a platform for social networking websites. He is an inductee in the World Wide Web Hall of Fame. Andreessen’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz