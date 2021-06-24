Marxist guest tells MSNBC audience Trump supporters are “maggots”

While on MSNBC on Wednesday, unhinged Marxist Eric Dyson went all-in on Alinsky in dehumanizing Trump supporters.
“I agree with brother Tim [Miller of The Bulwark] in speaking about, you know, the maggots — I’m sorry, the MAGA,” Dyson said. “That is so corrosive in this, you know, political moment.”
He went to Princeton to become so eloquent.
Dyson went on a rip about “mediocre, mealy-mouthed white men” who allegedly don’t understand Critical Race Theory. Actually, the problem is they do. He praises minorities and LGBTs but demonizes white men. He’s just a tad racist.
He is using hate, actually calling it love, to put down everyone on the right. Dyson also claimed the white guys are “flubbing it,” meaning everything.
The white guys gave them a free and wealthy country, one that provided the most people with the most opportunity and wealth. His Princeton education was lacking.
He’s also a liar. No one on the right is turning on the courageous and beloved military. We are criticizing Milley, and Marxist ideology being forced on the military.
Another Maoist projecting their plans for first the genocide of Trump supporteres and then the remainder ofthe white race. Look around you and you will see the evidence everywhere of innocent white people being murdered and assaulted for no other reason than they are white. DO you think these horriffic acts are not being encouraged and celebrated by monsters such as Eric Dyson and his ilk?
I tremble in fear of his eloquent words.
No sippy cup is safe when the hale and hearty faculty lounge beings get on a utopia building zeal.