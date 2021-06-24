Responses to mean-tweeter Biden threatening to nuke us and fly jets at us

By
M. Dowling
-
1

We reported about the Biden-Garland gun violence measures yesterday but we left out the part where Biden threatens to nukes us and fly fighter jets at us. Twitter exploded in response and we have some great ones below.

“If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” Biden said. He also claims we can’t buy a cannon. Hmmm…

What we want to know is did someone write this for him, and if so, is that person senile also?

Does this imbecile still have nuclear codes?

Perhaps he should have said instead that the government will abide by the Constitution.

Watch:

GREAT RESPONSES TO THE SENILE JERK WHO DREAMS OF KILLING US


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Joe Joe has some nukes us to do. I’ll fly over in my Polikarpov and dump road apples.
    Now you know why they CPUSA/CCP apparatchiks wanted the codes.

Leave a Reply