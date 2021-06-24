Responses to mean-tweeter Biden threatening to nuke us and fly jets at us



















We reported about the Biden-Garland gun violence measures yesterday but we left out the part where Biden threatens to nukes us and fly fighter jets at us. Twitter exploded in response and we have some great ones below.

“If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” Biden said. He also claims we can’t buy a cannon. Hmmm…

What we want to know is did someone write this for him, and if so, is that person senile also?

Does this imbecile still have nuclear codes?

Perhaps he should have said instead that the government will abide by the Constitution.

Watch:

GREAT RESPONSES TO THE SENILE JERK WHO DREAMS OF KILLING US

Our founders explicitly wanted an armed citizenry to keep potentially tyrannical governments in check. Instead of threatening to nuke law-abiding American citizens, maybe this doddering old fool should ask himself why crime is rising so rapidly in cities w/ the most gun control? https://t.co/uus7Mv8eNS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 23, 2021

Nobody has ever heard “guns won’t protect you from the force of the government” and thought “oh well in that case I’ll give up my guns.” They think “well I guess I better get a bigger gun.” https://t.co/aztV73n14f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 23, 2021

The absolute worst anti-gun argument — the one I think has only ever pushed people in the other direction — is “If the government decides to go full-Nazi, it’s too powerful for you to stop it.” https://t.co/cb4vpCEt5i — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 23, 2021

Biden is now threatening Americans who criticize the government with nuclear weapons and fighter jets. This senile old lunatic is out of his mind. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 23, 2021

Okay so Biden says people need F-15s and nukes to take on the US government. Ordinary weapons are not sufficient. So how come a couple of hundred UNARMED protesters stand accused of seriously attempting on January 6 to overthrow the US government? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 24, 2021

Precisely. Biden’s mockery of the citizenry – you think you can threaten the US Govt with guns? You need F-15s and nukes for that – shows how moronic is the depiction of a few hundred MAGA protesters as a threat to the stability of history’s most militarized and armed government. https://t.co/29AmoWCITt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

Biden threatened to nuke and use F-15s on Americans, but hey… no mean tweets. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 24, 2021

If you exercise your Second Amendment rights for the reasons the Founders intended, Biden wants you to know he’ll nuke you, or maybe order an airstrike on your next party. He’s a tyrant in late stage dementia with the power to actually order the military to fire on Americans. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 23, 2021

Gun sales are going to surge after this threat. He crossed a line by threatening to deploy nukes and F-15s against people exercising their right to bear arms.https://t.co/7wKrd80bLX — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 23, 2021

Joe Biden insinuated he would use nukes on American citizens today and his Twitter accounts are still active. Weird. — Tay Day (@TheTaylorDay) June 24, 2021

Broke: Biden’s not coming for your guns Woke: Biden is just going to nuke you if you don’t give up your guns https://t.co/O5qlgri2zS — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 23, 2021

The actual quote, from noted hellfire and nuke hoarder Thomas Jefferson, is: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.” Oddly Biden keeps leaving tyrants out of the equation. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 23, 2021

Every major news outlet has had zero to say about Biden’s F-15s and nukes comment. This should be the top story globally right now, but no — Britney Spears’ tyrannical father, and Kamala Harris going to El Paso (not even the actual border crisis site), is far more important. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) June 23, 2021

Biden said we need F18s & nukes… Liberals have been crying over the unarmed insurrection for months like it was WW3 on the government. Did that Q crew need F18s and Nukes this day MF? I don’t think so. Y’all cried like bïtches. #HandsUpDontNuke pic.twitter.com/lHaQXsB9C9 — Bönä Fïdë S!ïm Lö (@BonaFideSlimLo) June 24, 2021

DC is threatening to nuke its own people again. The Swalwell Doctrine. https://t.co/MkAL7ngXgt — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 23, 2021

Joe Biden : “You don’t need 30 rounds to ki ll a deer!” Also Joe Biden: “Come at me with that AR and I’ll Nuke you !” pic.twitter.com/Cq2jXKcAOl — Rkreb (@Rkreb1) June 24, 2021

I’ll give you my F-15 when you take it from my cold, dead hands — Dr. Dillon (@000Dillon000) June 23, 2021

This is a really really bad approach – telling people that resistance is useless. Not confidence building. An alternative and better approach, never tried, might be demonstrating that the government is willing to abide by the restraints of the Constitution on its power. https://t.co/9UYwNrdIiA — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) June 23, 2021

