Unhinged General Milley backs CRT training but doesn’t know what it is



















Yesterday, we reported the story of General Milley who is shoving Critical Race Theory down the throats of the military as part of their training. He referenced the January 6th rioters and trespassers with the term “white rage,” and trashed Republicans.

Milley angrily rejected Republican criticism of “critical race theory” in the military during a stormy Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

“What is wrong with … having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” Gen. Mark Milley asked. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military … of being, quote, ‘woke,’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

CRT is an anti-white, anti-American theory, and studying it as a possible plan of action is not a good idea.

The best part of this clown show was when he said he doesn’t even know what Critical Race Theory is. And this folks is the Biden political appointee running the Pentagon.

He said, “Um, first of all, on the issue of Critical Race Theory, et cetera, I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is.”

Watch:

GEN Milley, the most senior officer of the US Military admits he doesn’t know what #CriticalRaceTheory is! Is he a disgrace or just a clown? CC: @thejointstaff pic.twitter.com/g3L8U9Ipl7 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 24, 2021

Milley’s using CRT as a training manual but says he doesn’t even know what it is. What a dummy.

Leftists are cheering #GenMilley on #CRT

Sadly it just showed how ignorant he is He said “I read Marx & Lenin”

Great- Know your enemies But we never used Marxist doctrine to train our troops

Until clowns like you allowed CRT

A Marxist-derived doctrine

To teach them #NeoRacism pic.twitter.com/TF92c2ihRS — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 24, 2021

