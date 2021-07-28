Pelosi calls House Republican Minority Leader a “moron” – update

Update at the end
Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, called Kevin McCarthy a “moron.” Spoken like the true totalitarian she is. Her comment was in response to his tweets criticizing the new House rule that even vaccinated Congressmen must return to wearing masks. She won’t negotiate or compromise, but she will mandate without input from the other side of the aisle.
Pelosi is a true communist.
The Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, announced the new rule in a memo on Tuesday night, which will be enforced by Speaker Pelosi.
“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” Monahan stated in the memo.
“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan’s memo continued.
Watch. You can hear her say it at then as she sits in the car:
We are glad House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded, but Republicans need to do more than tweet.
He retweeted the following:
FLOOR ALERT: Thousands of illegal, unvaccinated immigrants are swarming & entering at the border, yet @HouseDemocrats recklessly refused @HouseGOP requests to maintain critical authority to restrict crossings & protect the health & safety of Americans. @RepMMM @GReschenthaler pic.twitter.com/hUbQlufvoj
— House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 28, 2021
And he tweeted the following:
Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021
Vaccines work and vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks.
By forcing vaccinated Americans to return to masks, the Biden administration is not only casting doubt on a safe and effective vaccine but contradicting why vaccines exist.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 27, 2021
Update
Nancy Pelosi denied calling him a moron.
NOW – Pelosi denies calling the GOP leader a “moron” for opposing the new mask mandate earlier today.pic.twitter.com/I11HZF7yGi
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 28, 2021
McCarthy is a moron, that is, IQ 60-80.
Pelosi is an imbecile, that is, IQ 40-60.
McCarthy wants to be handed the speaker job just because Pelosi is so awful. That is not good enough for me.
The US at this time is incapable of decent leadership. The US is and will suffer greatly for this.
Neither McCarty nor Pelosi are fit to Govern, but at least McCarthy is not a CCP Communist Whore protecting her family’s business interest in China. McCarty is nothing but a Ball-less Wonder as is McConnell.
If we need mask again, then the Vaccines aren’t effective and the Federal Government has no clue as to what it’s doing. I feel both are true and the Federal Government needs to be down sized by 75%. The Federal Government has far too much control over our daily lives and is doing things the Constitution does not give them the power to do; simply because the Communist stole power from the people in a Fraudulent Election.
When I look at Congress, I see nothing but a Big Government single party system.
Pelosi needs to sharpen her head with a garbage disposal.