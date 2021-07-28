Pelosi calls House Republican Minority Leader a “moron” – update

















Update at the end

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, called Kevin McCarthy a “moron.” Spoken like the true totalitarian she is. Her comment was in response to his tweets criticizing the new House rule that even vaccinated Congressmen must return to wearing masks. She won’t negotiate or compromise, but she will mandate without input from the other side of the aisle.

Pelosi is a true communist.

The Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, announced the new rule in a memo on Tuesday night, which will be enforced by Speaker Pelosi.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” Monahan stated in the memo.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan’s memo continued.

Watch. You can hear her say it at then as she sits in the car:

We are glad House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded, but Republicans need to do more than tweet.

FLOOR ALERT: Thousands of illegal, unvaccinated immigrants are swarming & entering at the border, yet @HouseDemocrats recklessly refused @HouseGOP requests to maintain critical authority to restrict crossings & protect the health & safety of Americans. @RepMMM @GReschenthaler pic.twitter.com/hUbQlufvoj — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 28, 2021

Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

Vaccines work and vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks. By forcing vaccinated Americans to return to masks, the Biden administration is not only casting doubt on a safe and effective vaccine but contradicting why vaccines exist. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 27, 2021

Update

Nancy Pelosi denied calling him a moron.

NOW – Pelosi denies calling the GOP leader a “moron” for opposing the new mask mandate earlier today.pic.twitter.com/I11HZF7yGi — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 28, 2021

