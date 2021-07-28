Alarming comment from CDC director about vaccine passports

M. Dowling
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said something very troubling. She thinks vaccine passports are a way forward. Who do these people think they are forcing people to inject drugs into their bodies? The government won’t do it directly. They’ll just tell their corporate shills to mandate it.

We warned you this is what they are now planning.

TOTALITARIAN CDC

A CNN host asked Walensky about European health passes. Europeans in some countries pretty much need them to do anything.

“I do want to sort of comment that in some fully vaccinated venues if there are people… if they are unmasked, and there are few people who are transmitting there, as a fully vaccinated person it is possible to pick up disease in those settings,’ she continued. “We have seen that in some of our outbreak investigations this summer.”

This is a new narrative the CDC blathered about on Tuesday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new data shows the delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of the new infections in the U.S., behaves ‘uniquely differently’ from its predecessors. It could make vaccinated people infectious.

There is no end to this. There will be thousands of variants. Just say ‘NO!’

Watch:

EUROPE ISN’T TAKING THIS SITTING DOWN


