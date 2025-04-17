Maryland Man Suspected of Human Trafficking But Biden FBI Ordered His Release – Update

Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) stated on Thursday that it had no knowledge of the 2022 stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador who was deported last month under President Donald Trump.

Multiple sources confirmed the stop to The Star.

The TBI doesn’t have any documentation of the stop.

Just the News reported it occurred in November 2022 but was recorded into a DHS database on December 6, 2022. The outlet also reported that Abrego Garcia “pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put the encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions,” and claimed a Maryland construction company owned the vehicle.

Abrego Garcia was stopped in Putnam County, Tennessee, located about one hour from Nashville.

Two judges found Garcia a likely MS-13 member in 2019 and said he should be deported to a third country since he claimed he feared another gang, now defunct and no longer an issue.

Original Story

Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Alejandro Mayorkas conspired to keep illegal alien criminals in the United States. This is against the law, and they need to be referred to the DOJ. These people and their allies are traitors, and they have taken over an entire political party.

Abrego Garcia was stopped in Tennessee on suspicion of human trafficking in 2022.

One source told The Star that THP ultimately discovered Abrego Garcia was on a terrorist watch list. Another source stated that it wasn’t Abrego, but rather one of his passengers. That led to FBI involvement.

The FBI ordered Abrego’s release. This is one example of why we rarely see convictions under Democrat administrations.

The Story

The Tennessee Star learned on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged member of the Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who was deported to El Salvador under President Donald Trump amid legal action claiming the removal was by mistake, was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022.

He “was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022, leading the THP to contact the FBI for guidance. Within two hours, the FBI ultimately requested the THP release Garcia and the passengers in his vehicle. THP complied with the request.”

“[A]brego Garcia was transporting seven passengers, with eight individuals inside the vehicle.

“[T]he THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and [and] Abrego Garcia [or one of his seven passengers] was on a terrorist watch list, but could not locate Abrego Garcia on a deportation list. …

THP “called the FBI, which was then led by former Director Christopher Wray under the Biden administration. The FBI … requested THP release all eight individuals and that the THP officers comply with this request.”

“[T]he identity of the THP officer [who detained Garcia], the officer’s badge number, and the Computerized Dispatch Report code assigned to the incident are all known to The Star, which is currently withholding this information. …

“[He] is well-respected within the Tennessee Highway Patrol, has served on a special interdiction team…” read the entire story at the Tennessee Star.

According to Sen. Van Hollen, more Democrats are going to go to El Salvador to beg for this Maryland father’s release, and they want him brought back to the USA for a long, expensive trial with delay after delay. Judge Boasberg wants two planeloads returned from El Salvador, and Democrats generally oppose deportations.

