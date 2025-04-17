Judge Chutkan Blocks the Return of $20B Sent to 8 Nonprofits

On Tuesday evening, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who comes from a family of Jamaican Marxists, barred EPA Chief Lee Zeldin from retrieving $20 billion from the Biden EPA’s slush fund.

She granted an injunction against the EPA and barred Lee Zeldin from clawing back the money currently being sheltered at Citibank for only 8 different ‘green’ nonprofits.

Lee Zeldin previously clawed back the $20 billion in grants under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), and Citibank agreed to freeze the funds earmarked for the eight nonprofits.

According to AP, the money was awarded to “Coalition for Green Capital, Climate United Fund, Power Forward Communities, Opportunity Finance Network, Inclusiv and the Justice Climate Fund.”

Lee Zeldin last month said he notified the eight recipients of the $20 billion from the Biden EPA’s slush fund that their grants have been terminated.

The $20 billion was one of the Democrats’ donations to leftists in a scheme that Sec. Zeldin uncovered.

BREAKING Lee Zeldin tells me he found another 3 Billion in illegitimate payments to NGOs from the EPA an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/PkSaQt6zsq — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 19, 2025

Sec. Zeldin is also investigating Make Sunsets, which is polluting the environment.

Make Sunsets is a startup that is geoengineering by injecting sulfur dioxide into the sky and then selling “cooling credits.” This company is polluting the air we breathe. I’ve instructed my team that we need to quickly get to the bottom of this and take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/9b6xPzMf4v — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 15, 2025

