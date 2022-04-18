Mask Travel Mandate Struck Down – WH Will No Longer Require It – FEDERAL OVERREACH!

A US federal judge on Monday struck down the COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The mandate requiring face masks on airplanes, the subway, trains, buses, taxis, and other forms of public transportation. The CDC recently extended it until May 3. There is a rise in coronavirus cases.

Mizelle, a nominee of former Republican President Donald Trump, issued her ruling in a lawsuit filed in July 2021. The filling represented a conservative non-profit organization called the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs.

Although the public has a “strong interest” in combating the spread of COVID, the judge said, the mask mandate “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority,” and it “failed to adequately explain its decisions.”

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate,” Mizelle said in a 59-page ruling.

THE WHITE HOUSE WILL NO LONGER REQUIRE MASKS

BREAKING: The White House says masks are now longer required on planes and other forms of public transportation.

Jen Psaki wouldn’t say passengers are required to wear masks after the rulings. She just says that the WhiteHouse “recommends” wearing masks, Jonathan Turley wrote on Twitter.

Peter Doocy: "Why is it that we can sit here in the White House briefing room with no masks, but people can't sit in an airplane cabin with no masks?" Psaki: "I'm not a doctor."