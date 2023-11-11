Masked Men Tear Down US Flags, Threaten Cops While Waving Palestine Flag

Pro-Hamas protesters attacked Grand Central Station, kicking the doors as police were sheltered inside. Gov. Hochul should have the National Guard there, but she is as worthless a governor as ever. you will see.

This is the result of progressive Democrats and their Marxist ideology. They are destroying Western civilization.

Masked men carrying a foreign flag invaded New York City and no one did a thing about it. There were two arrests last I checked. The police aren’t allowed to do their job.

Grand Central Station, New York : Pro-Palestinian protesters trying to breach the doors to reach police officers sheltering inside! Do you realize that this is not about Israel anymore? It is about Jihad against Western civilization.

pic.twitter.com/8483PcGMxM — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 11, 2023



It’s not only Jewish people who aren’t safe. No one is safe from these masked demons.

They gathered in Columbus Circle at 59th Street and screamed at New Yorkers who believe Jews have a right to exist and Israel had a right to defend itself against terrorists. The infuriated masked men with their Hamas-Palestine flags screamed at a woman who was in tears. New York City has the largest population of Jews in the world outside of Israel.

Masked pro-Palestine protesters (who became rioters later) harassed a woman at Columbus Circle in Manhattan until she burst into tears. pic.twitter.com/oJpVPQtVyX — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2023

They tore down US flags, and no one did a thing.

Hamas-loving America-haters tear down US flags on Lexington Ave in NYC on the eve of Veteran’s Day while NYPD just stands there watching. pic.twitter.com/Ir6G2Eit1g — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 11, 2023

