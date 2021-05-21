Royal family snubs Harry and Meghan on their third anniversary



















Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The British Royal Family ignored it.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in a televised ceremony watched by millions around the world,” reported Fox News. “While the couple likely celebrated hitting their three years of marriage at home in private, it was obvious the British royal family did not see it fit to commemorate the memorable day in the public eye.”

No one offered well wishes after Harry and Meghan told Oprah the Royal Family is racist and didn’t care that Meghan thought about killing herself.

Harry told another interviewer that his father was a poor parent and Charles was the result of the bad parenting of Harry’s grandparents the Queen and her late husband, Prince Phillip. [His grandfather just died.]

“I will always love him,” Harry said about his father, Prince Charles, “but there is a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” he said, later asserting he felt “trapped.”

He wants to heal the relationship???

“I didn’t see a way out,” he said. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

He made a big splash with Americans when he trashed the First Amendment during a recent podcast. Now half the US doesn’t like him either. Pretty soon, no one will want these two around.

Since that podcast interview, palace sources claim the aides want Harry stripped of all royal titles. That would be a big disgrace, but he seems intent on making that happen.

Meghan took the baby to Canada, depriving the Queen of seeing him. The Queen mentioned wanting to see the baby.

Harry isn’t done trashing his family. He’s going to tell Oprah more in an upcoming interview. Instead of that, he should probably get some serious counseling.

His grandmother just lost her husband and she is aged. His father and brother want the monarchy to survive. Harry needs to stop talking.

