Mass Non-White Supremacist Shootings Are Mostly Gang-Related

The media has taken to reporting all gang and black mob killings as mass shootings to further the anti-gun and white supremacist agenda. It’s a challenge to get the race of the shooters when these crimes occur, but if they don’t say they’re white, you know the race.

The media wants the soundbite to give Americans the sense that the gun and white supremacists are to blame.

At least 12 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured in mass shootings in the United States over the weekend. Most were gang-related and were committed by non-white supremacists.

At least three occurred during high school graduation parties, according to Yahoo. They were all involving black shooters and black kids.

PHOENIX

Phoenix, Arizona, a 14-year-old girl killed, and 8 others hurt. The Police in Phoenix won’t give out the race of the victims or their IDs. But, we know that this was in North Phoenix, in an African-American neighborhood. It was at a party. 100 people attended the party. 8 others were shot, 1 was killed.

Phoenix is awash with gang violence.

CHATTANOOGA

An eruption of violence in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday resulted in 14 people being shot, including two killed, while another person died and two more were injured after they were struck by vehicles fleeing the scene, police chief Celeste Murphy said, adding “several” victims remained in critical condition.

It’s gang related.

Moments before the shooting last night in Chattanooga, Tennessee: 3 people killed, 17 wounded. Hundreds jumping on cars dancing on cars. The restaurants had to move their patrons inside. They were locked inside for quite some time due to all the violence. pic.twitter.com/1MttpQb7sj — 🇺🇸 Michael 2022 🇺🇸 (@Michael20224) June 5, 2022

PHILADELPHIA

In Philadelphia on Saturday, two men and a woman were killed when multiple people opened fire on a crowd at a popular South Street nightlife area. the perpetrators were black and all but one victim was black.

In Philadelphia they have an African American gang problem, a drug gang problem. It’s the same in Chicago, in New York, in L.A., although there are some Hispanic gangs in L.A, doing the same thing. We’re importing more of them with our open borders. We too can be Mexico. The shootings were gang-related.

MANHUNT OVER: Authorities have placed a second suspect in custody following a mass shooting in Philadelphia Saturday that left three people dead and 11 wounded, police said. https://t.co/cjoMxqW5HB pic.twitter.com/plMrGtDFeR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2022

.@stinchfield1776 breaks down the weekend’s mass shooting in Philadelphia which left 3 dead and 11 injured and, the Philadelphia District Attorney blaming guns and not the weak-on-crime policies he stands by. pic.twitter.com/v5qDDKBheZ — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 7, 2022

.@JackPosobiec talks about the mass shooting in Philadelphia. “They were hundreds of kids in the streets fighting, jumping on cars … before people showed up and started shooting into this crowd.” pic.twitter.com/bG8kRGCFAX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 7, 2022

Three were killed & 12 injured in a mass shooting on Saturday night in Philadelphia. Video footage captured the moments leading up to and during the shooting: pic.twitter.com/2PBCqbZ1sN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 6, 2022

SAGINAW

In Saginaw, Michigan, three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on Sunday, according to CBS. Saginaw has a gang problem. The victims in this shooting during a flash mob encounter are Hispanic non-white supremacists. No arrests, no suspects. No description of the shooters. When you hear that, you know they’re not white.

SUMMERTON

Summerton, South Carolina- 1 killed, 7 injured. The person killed is African American, 32 year old Audrionna Kind. No suspects. No description of suspects. Cops won’t give out anything. They know, but they won’t tell the media the ethnicity of the alleged gunman, because they don’t want to be called racist. If the shooter was white, you’d know right away.

BUFFALO AND UVALDE

The horrific shooting in Buffalo was by a leftist white supremacist teen and in Uvalde by a Hispanic teen. They were both madmen. We treated these separately in several posts.

