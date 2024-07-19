Secret Service Whistleblowers Are Stepping Up “in Tears”

This morning, Senator Josh Hawley reported that whistleblowers told him that most of Trump’s security details last Saturday were not even Secret Service. They were allegedly “unprepared and inexperienced personnel” assigned by DHS.

Hawley said in a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas:

“Whistleblowers who have direct knowledge of the event have approached my office. According to the allegations, the July 13 rally was considered to be a ‘loose’ security event. For example, detection canines were not used to monitor entry and detect threats in the usual manner. Individuals without proper designations were able to gain access to backstage areas. Department personnel did not appropriately police the security buffer around the podium and were also not stationed at regular intervals around the event’s security perimeter.”

Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump's security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel

AGENTS ARE STEPPING UP TO SPEAK TO OMG

The Secret Service agents who have reached out to OMG are in tears. James O’Keefe said in an emailed letter that they are “discouraged.”

These agents don’t look at this as a job. It’s a life goal.

“These agents have the physical courage to fight—that’s why they have their jobs—but the few agents coming forward possess a very rare form of moral courage.”

One of James O’Keefe’s sources inside of the Secret Service passed along this:

“The director brought a new edict on what socks we can wear, no pocket handkerchiefs, and only blue or black suits. That’s what she’s worried about. They want us to be more like ‘Disney.’ I’m seeing a pattern here.”

[Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, allegedly a friend of Jill Biden’s, is a sociologist.]

OMG plans to investigate.