Massive Container Ship Lost All Power Near the Verrazano Bridge

A massive shipping container lost all power near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It was heading out to sea in the shipping lane between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey. The incident, which involved the 89,000-ton M/V Qingdao, could have been a repeat of the Baltimore collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as it lost propulsion in the Kill Van Kull waterway.

John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain, posted a photo and asked several questions.

The ship departed NY and is heading to Norfolk. Questions remain: Did the French mega-conglomerate @cmacgm owner send representatives to investigate? Will the USCG release the ship inspection report? Did the USCG get the black box VDR so we can learn lessons on what was done… https://t.co/0D6Xni9gVv — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 8, 2024

“A NY tugboat captain has reported to @gCaptain container ship APL Qindao lost power while transiting New York harbor. They had three escort tugs, but three more were needed to bring her under control.” Konrad said, “They regained power and were brought to anchor near the Verrizaon Bridge.

It began with a Coast Guard call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

There was another crash!

In Sallisaw, Oklahoma, a barge crashed into a bridge on March 30. The bridge’s pillars sustained some damage, but luckily, nothing major occurred:

#BREAKING: A large barge crashed into the Arkansas River bridge, causing damage to both the ship and the bridge pillar #Sallisaw | #Oklahoma Earlier this evening, just before 1:30 p.m., a large barge crashed into and struck the Arkansas River bridge at the Kerr Reservoir… pic.twitter.com/ZP8ElYStpL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 30, 2024

What happened to the Dali? Chief Makoi explains why power was lost, came back, and was lost again. He also explains why the Dali lost steerage and talks about the issue of fuel. Great imagery!

In this clip, a real chief engineer explains what happened to the Dali.

