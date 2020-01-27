‘Right’ & ‘Truthful’ Warren seeks to destroy the Electoral College

The Des Moines Register just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for her truthfulness and for being ‘right,’ not ‘radical.’ The newspaper is, as you might have guessed, a far-left newspaper.

Warren has insisted one of the many [radical] things she will do is abolish the Electoral College. That would be unconstitutional unless she has all the power concentrated in the House, the Senate, the states, as well as the presidency.

However, there are some corrupt movements, such as the National Popular Vote Compact, which could replace the constitutional mandate for a college, should Democrats stack the Supreme Court as promised.

ABOLISH THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

“My goal is to get elected — but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote,” Warren tweeted, along with a video.

She is rejecting the Constitutional Republic here and promoting socialist democracy.

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 2, 2019

Warren claims it will give everyone a vote, however, it is important to note that everyone currently has their vote counted. States with large populations have proportionately more Electoral College members voting to reflect their views.

What the Electoral College does is it allows for smaller states to have a say in how the government is run.

DIRECT DEMOCRACY IS MOBOCRACY

Direct democracy means only the heavily populated states will have a say in who the President and Vice President will be. It cuts out rural areas.

The Electoral College is brilliant in that it allows the smaller states a voice in their government, while not eliminating the votes of largely-populated areas. They get a proportionately larger number of electoral college votes.

Warren is deliberately simplistic in defining the Electoral College and she knows she is misleading.

She can’t do away with it without a vote of a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the States.

“My goal is to get elected and then abolish the unfair corrupt system that elected me,” Stephen Miller sarcastically tweeted.

She says this a lot. What she wants is to fix the election so Democrats never lose again.

Elizabeth Warren deliberately misled the viewers at the CNN town hall earlier this year as well:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls for abolishing the Electoral College, moving to a national popular vote so every vote counts. Watch an audience member wipe away a tear at the end. Video via CNN Politics pic.twitter.com/81hqD4lDk9 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) March 19, 2019

She said it again on December 1st in Iowa. Ironically, the Iowans cheering her speech would lose their vote to the mobs in the coastal cities.

Watch:

IT WOULD LEAD TO TYRANNY

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic, we become a Democracy.

The exact opposite of what she claims would happen. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.