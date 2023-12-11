Massive Ongoing CCP Cyber Attack While Our Border Is Open

The Washington Post (WaPo) and Fox News report that the Chinese military is currently engineering a large-scale cyber intrusion into American infrastructure and about two dozen critical US services. This has been going on for a year. They’ve gotten into oil and gas pipelines, electrical, grids, and local utilities.
Among the victims are a water utility in Hawaii, a major West Coast port, and at least one oil and gas pipeline, people familiar with the incidents told WaPo. The hackers also attempted to break into the operator of Texas’s power grid, which operates independently from electrical systems in the rest of the country.
All this is going on while we have open borders.
WaPo Report
“It is very clear that Chinese attempts to compromise critical infrastructure are in part to pre-position themselves to be able to disrupt or destroy that critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict, to either prevent the United States from being able to project power into Asia or to cause societal chaos inside the United States — to affect our decision-making around a crisis,” Brandon Wales, executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said according to WaPo.
Hawaii’s a Concern:
None of the intrusions affected industrial control systems that operated pumps, pistons, or any critical function or caused a disruption, U.S. officials said. But they said the attention to Hawaii, which is home to the Pacific Fleet and to at least one port as well as logistics centers, suggests the Chinese military wants the ability to complicate U.S. efforts to ship troops and equipment to the region if a conflict breaks out over Taiwan.
These previously undisclosed details help fill out a picture of a cyber campaign dubbed Volt Typhoon, first detected about a year ago by the U.S. government, as the United States and China struggle to stabilize a relationship more antagonistic now than it has been in decades…
This has been reported throughout 2023, and yet, our borders are open, and Democrats are allowing Chinese military-age men to pour in.
What could go wrong?
