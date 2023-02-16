There was a massive train derailment outside Detroit. We hope Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg can tear himself away from working on canceling white people in construction to pay attention to this derailment.

Derailments happen all the time, but not massive ones.

Reportedly, one car was carrying hazardous materials. That car was not compromised in the derailment. What happened to the $1 trillion plus infrastructure bill? Are we spending any of it on actual infrastructure?

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment outside of Detroit ⁰⁰📌#Vanburen | #Michigan⁰

Currently multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan. Officials are reporting that only one car in… https://t.co/kb91u41ZeY pic.twitter.com/CPCcehiuB9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 16, 2023

