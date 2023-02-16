There was a massive train derailment outside Detroit. We hope Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg can tear himself away from working on canceling white people in construction to pay attention to this derailment.
Derailments happen all the time, but not massive ones.
Reportedly, one car was carrying hazardous materials. That car was not compromised in the derailment. What happened to the $1 trillion plus infrastructure bill? Are we spending any of it on actual infrastructure?
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment outside of Detroit ⁰⁰📌#Vanburen | #Michigan⁰
Currently multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan. Officials are reporting that only one car in… https://t.co/kb91u41ZeY pic.twitter.com/CPCcehiuB9
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 16, 2023
Of course not, what a silly idea. Liberal just give words a new meaning so they can nefariously carry out their evil plans on a good title.
Liberals are basically clueless about how a good economy works, and have no idea about what made America great. Until the USA again has leaders who
1) Are honest
2) Understand what make a Great Economy work
3) Understand how precious is the gift of the US Constitution by our forefather
the USA will continue to weaken, the basic infrastructure will crumble, and America will continue to fade with more an more agony for the non elite. Freedom could die.
Oh, and btw, I think Donald Trump got all that!!!
Sorry forgot. The emphasis in business on short term profits instead of long term sustainability through good R&D plus good maintenance leads to things like hot box derailments. It is not just government officials who are failing us.