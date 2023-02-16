Fatal Errors! Huge Holes in Hersh’s Nord Stream Narrative

Investigative reporter Oliver Alexander probed statements Seymour Hersh made in interviews following his bombshell report that the US blew up Nord Stream with the help of Norway.

In Alexander’s first article, he pointed to several seemingly fantastical claims.

He noted that some of it sounds like a Tom Clancy novel. For example, Hersh says the US Air Force officials considered “dropping bombs with delayed fuses that could be set off remotely.” Alexander said the description is like it was made up by someone who had no idea of what that would entail.

The reporter also didn’t understand why the US would pick the short section near Russia to blow up as opposed to the longer section in more favorable Scandinavian waters.

Then Hersh involves Norway and their navy while claiming he must maintain absolute secrecy. It’s another hole.

THE HOLES IN THE STORY

Hersh suggests NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg worked with US intelligence since Vietnam. Since Stoltenberg was born in 1959, he would have been 16 at the time.

Some things could be cross-checked, such as Hersh’s statement that the US told Norway to add mine clearing to the BALTOPS exercises. That is typically within the parameters and doesn’t have to be added. And as Alexander notes, changing the parameters would also threaten the mission’s secrecy.

The Fatal Errors

One incongruity is the one the Sentinel mentioned. Hersh’s account makes it seem as if the explosions all took place in close proximity. However, there was a 6.17km distance between the two blasts that caused the leaks in Nord Stream 1, and the third blast caused the leak in Nord Stream 2, 80km away from Nord Stream 1.

The ship Hersh mentions were not in the vicinity of the three separate blasts. That is certainly a huge hole.

Alexander notes that the Americans and Norway decided to brief Sweden and Denmark at some point. It’s supposed to be top secret, and now they are involving two more countries.

Camouflage Holes

Hersh claims that the explosives had to be “camouflaged.” Alexander describes that as “utter drivel.” Russia isn’t conducting mine-sweeping operations in the Danish and Swedish EEZ.

The reporter found many problems with the sonar buoy detonations due to the timing and who was doing it.

There is more detail in his first article on his substack site. Then Hirsch gave his second interview, and Alexander went to great lengths to check those facts. There were more holes that Alexander put in a second article.

In the second article, Alexander tracked down every Norweigan ship – Alta and Oksoy class ships – during BALTOPS 2022, as mentioned by Hersh. Every single Alta and Oksoy class ship in the Norweigan Navy was accounted for during the period when Seymour Hersh claimed one was used to plant the charges on the Nord Stream pipeline.

Alexander put the evidence he uncovered in his second article on substack. He appears to have done exactly what he said he had done. He tracked down every ship.

Opinion

Hersh either has to clear up the holes in his tale, or his entire account should be discounted. Alexander said he did email back-and-forth with Hersh for a short while. But, “unfortunately, Hersh stopped replying once I asked him about several of the above-mentioned inconsistencies and factual inaccuracies.”

We all know Russia didn’t blow up its own pipelines, and we all know who the obvious suspects are, but we still don’t know the facts. It’s also a fact that we have some real fools in DC who are capable of faulty reasoning. It does seem to be an open secret among the government and military elitists. It will come out.

Previous articles outlining Hersh’s case can be found here and here.

Related