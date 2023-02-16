Memos Reveal US & UK Deal to Keep Adverse Events Secret

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton obtained documents that reveal the United States was involved in a secret deal with the United Kingdom to keep information about adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine hidden from the public.

“They were talking about anaphylaxis responses and adverse events related to the vaccine,” Fitton told John Solomon on his show. “They were sharing information with their UK counterparts.”

Judicial Watch published a link to the 57 pages of redacted documents.

THE DEAL

“Judicial Watch announced today it received 57 pages of heavily redacted records from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that show, just two days prior to FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a discussion between U.S. and UK health regulators regarding the COVID shot and ‘anaphylaxis,’ with the regulators emphasizing their ‘mutual confidentiality agreement,'” reads the press release.

Fitton wants to know why we are involved in a secret deal to keep adverse effects secret.

Fitton added that it had happened before. He uncovered documents of an agreement where China dictated the terms of secrecy in exchange for letting us travel there [and see their PR show]. There was a lot of that deal making. Dr. Fauci acted like he worked for the CCP; he was so ‘cooperative’.

Watch:

HUGE: Secret Deal to Hide Details on Vaccine Adverse Events?https://t.co/GYq7I2Gyw7 pic.twitter.com/L99nFJ2WUV — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2023

