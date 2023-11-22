Massive Win for the Right in The Netherlands!

The anti-globalist PVV party just won a landslide victory in the Netherlands. It puts Geert Wilders on track to become the next Prime Minister. It’s an amazing upset.

He wants the borders closed, de-Islamization, and sovereignty returned to The Netherlands, and he supports the rights of farmers.

His party is now the largest party in the Dutch Parliament. They won the most seats.

This is a huge win for Dutch farmers, which the current globalist administration is trying to vanquish in the name of nitrogen conservation.

The Dutch globalists tried to steal the farmers’ land, and this is the result. A very liberal nation chose the right-wing administration to lead them.

They have way too many parties so 35 seats out of 150 is a big win. It’s a rejection of the New World Order politics.

WHAT A WEEK Argentina elected the anti-socialist economist Javier Milei in a landslide Geert Wilders and his party won a shocking landslide in the Netherlands Republican mayor was elected in Charleston for the 1st time since 1877 pic.twitter.com/jrk0VfbdYY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2023

35!!!!!! PVV GROOTSTE PARTIJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMANVYvGjy — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 22, 2023

Geert Wilders just won the election in Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/dP1wc8SGTp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 22, 2023

