Massive Worldwide Spy Op on Trump Came Up Empty, But Schiff Won’t Be Stopped

According to The Hill, Chairman Adam Schiff (Calif.) and other Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday are set to dig into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Schiffty wants to look for financial entanglements between Trump and Russia, despite the $35 million Mueller probe and the massive worldwide spying operation on the President coming up empty.

Schiff announced he wants to “flesh out the counterintelligence issues”. He could do his job to make America Great Again, but he’d rather conduct a sham investigation.

THE ALLEGED ORIGINS OF THE WORLDWIDE SPY OP AGAINST DONALD TRUMP

The origins of the spy operation on the President and his staff appears to have begun with foreign spies and CIA Chief John Brennan in 2015.

Anonymous U.S. and British intelligence sources told The Guardian in 2017 that the Government Communications Headquarters intelligence agency played a crucial role in telling U.S. intelligence agencies about the alleged communication between Trump’s associates and Russian intelligence operatives.

According to the source, the GCHQ became aware of suspicious “interactions” between Trump and suspected agents of Russia in late 2015 after picking up the contact during routine surveillance of Russians.

The agency then passed that information to U.S. officials as a routine exchange of information.

In fact, while the Guardian praises the cleverness of the whistleblowers, these countries were likely seduced into looking for anything against Trump based on nonsensical intel by anti-Trump spies.

In the following months, different European agencies targeting the same Russians began to see a pattern of connections, sources said. Until summer 2016, other countries including Germany, Estonia, Poland, Australia, and possibly France and the Netherlands, passed on intelligence related to Trump associates and Russians.

All these nations were spying on Trump and his associates.

THE WORLD SPIED AND FOUND NO COLLUSION

We now know that Joseph Mifsud, a key figure in the spy operation against George Papadopoulos and Carter Page was tied to Italian and British intelligence. Alexander Downer, the Australian diplomat was a Hillary fan and tricked his nation into giving millions to her Foundation.

There are others, like a pervert named Nader and the Trump hating Christopher Steele.

U.S. and British sources acknowledged that GCHQ played an early, prominent role in initiating the FBI’s investigation on the link between Russia and Trump, which began in late July 2016. According to the article, the Five Eyes and all the other nations spied by chance.

Still, they found no evidence of collusion — even after all that, and yet, the Democrats continue to claim there was collusion with Moscow.

EX-COMMUNIST BRENNAN PUSHED WORLDWIDE SPYGATE

The truth is a little less flattering and accidental. It’s damning in fact. Brennan wanted to remain as CIA Chief under Hillary, and operated on her behalf. He received phony intel from Estonia, who feared Trump would pull out of NATO and intel from British spies who also wanted to see Trump fail. Then Brennan used that phony intelligence to spy on the Trump team in Trump Tower. It also gave him an excuse to allow the constant unmasking of his American political opponents.

George Neumayr at The Spectator writes: “A supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War, Brennan brought into the CIA a raft of subversives and gave them plum positions from which to gather and leak political espionage on Trump. He bastardized standards so that these left-wing activists could burrow in and take career positions. Under the patina of that phony professionalism, they could then present their politicized judgments as “non-partisan.””

The Guardian provided devastating information against the British, Estonian, and other spies. They were not high-minded whistleblowers as they claimed, but were, in fact, interfering in a U.S. election because they didn’t like the candidate or were tricked into it.

According to the Guardian, Brennan got most of his tips from the British spies which is why the leaks originated in the British press.

IT STARTED WITH GOSSIP FROM AN ESTONIAN OFFICIAL WHO FEARED TRUMP

The Guardian story confirms that the seed of the espionage into Trump was planted by Estonia. The BBC’s Paul Wood reported in 2016 that the intelligence agency of an unnamed Baltic State had tipped Brennan off in April 2016 to a conversation purporting to show that the Kremlin was funneling cash into the Trump campaign.

Normal CIA directors would have ignored the tips and the half-baked intel, but not Brennan. For him, it was an opportunity. Brennan disseminated them on Capitol Hill. In August and September of 2016, he gave briefings to the “Gang of Eight” about them, which then turned up on the front page of the New York Times.

This is at the same time Brennan was toadying up to Hillary to keep his job. Brennan is also a devotee of Islam and knew General Flynn was going to reset all he had done to rehab and protect the image of jihadists.

THE FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES WERE DRAGGED INTO IT

Sara Carter believes some of our allies had no idea what they were dragged into and were coerced into gathering intelligence on a presidential campaign, based on her sources.

As Jim Jordan said, the FBI knew how compromised British spy Christopher Steele was in all this. Yet, they went ahead with the FISA warrants using the dossier.