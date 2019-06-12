Resurfaced Video Shows Biden’s Treacherous Goal to Transform the USA

A video from 2015 has resurfaced at 100. Percent Fed Up in which Joe Biden says he wants an “unrelenting stream of immigration” that will make “Caucasians like me” the minority. And that’s a “good thing.”

This is important because at the same time an activist in Maryland Sue Payne called into Mark Levin to tell him about a conversation she was party to with Barack Obama’s officials. They discussed the plan for a “country within a country” of [illegal] immigrants who would eventually take over the citizens.

Watch this brief clip:

The 2015 White House had plans to legalize 13 to 15 million illegal immigrants to then establish a “country within a country,” according to radio commentator Susan Payne who was accidentally included in a White House teleconference.

Susan Payne was a contributor to WCBM, Baltimore, and co-Host of the Pat McDonough Radio Show at the time.

Unbeknownst to the Obama officials, Ms. Payne was invited to listen in on conference calls at an immigration rally. Cecilia Munoz, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and 16 members of the White House cabinet were on the first call. White House officials were on all three calls.

It should be noted that Ted Hayes, founder of America’s Black Shield, also listened in on these calls. The Sentinel spoke with him and Ms. Payne. Both confirmed the conversation.

THE COUNTRY WITHIN A COUNTRY

There was a “Task Force of New Americans” and “Receiving Communities” as part of the plan by the Obama administration to develop a “country within a country” aimed at forming a new, and instantly fundamentally transformed the United States.

The conference calls and meetings surrounding the task force made it clear Barack Obama was planning to legalize and protect 13 to 15 million illegal immigrants who will then be moved onto citizenship.

By now, there are a lot more than 13 to 15 million.

When these “new Americans” come out of the shadows, the communities in which they’ve been placed will be designated as “receiving communities,” according to the conversation Ms. Payne heard.

The “new Americans” are considered “seedlings” by the White House and the “receiving communities” are the “fertile ground” to nurture them, according to comments made during the meetings. Citizens will then be pushed into the shadows as the “New Americans” come out of the shadows. One member of the task force said they will be forming a “country within a country”. At the meetings, it was said that “immigrants need to be aware of the benefits they are entitled to”. They certainly are getting benefits as planned and they do think they are entitled. EXACTLY AS PLANNED, THEY DON’T ASSIMILATE AND THEY ARE CALLED REFUGEES The participants of the meeting also discussed the fact that these immigrants would not be interested in assimilating. They would “navigate not assimilate”. Obama’s plan was/is to treat the “new Americans” as refugees as soon as amnesty is pushed through. Refugees are given an allowance, housing, food, medical care, education, and an immediate pathway to citizenship. The meeting participants also discussed the need to convince state and local officials to give no interest loans to the “refugees.” This way we can fund our own destruction. Why make whites a minority except out of prejudice? God help whites when that happens. Listen to the conversation with Mark Levin: