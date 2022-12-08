Mattel’s American Girl Doll is Neither American nor Girl Anymore

By Mark Schwendau

Most people probably have known Mattel’s “American Girl Doll” know she is not American. They are all made in China. But now, in this age of “gender fluidity” and the woke crowd, she is now teaching our youngsters she may not even be a girl anymore! Parents are outraged, and they are letting Mattel know they have had enough.

The dolls have never been inexpensive, but one of the cool features about them is they are accompanied by little storybooks to read with your children. A new version is accompanied by a book titled “Body Image.” The text in this book is highly objectionable, considering the target audience of these dolls. By the way, the target age for these dolls is said to be eight and up.

One passage reads, “The doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes… If you didn’t have an adult you trust, there are organizations… that can help you.”

Another passage reads, “Some people don’t feel like a girl or boy inside… which is totally OK! … called nonbinary and might use pronouns like they instead of he or she.”

What is most interesting about this new wave news story is the fact that Mattel introduced gender-neutral dolls clear back in 2019. American Girl Doll was a product of the Pleasant Company, founded in 1986 by Pleasant Rowland in Middleton, Wisconsin. Its products were originally purchasable only by mail order catalog. In 1998, Pleasant Company became a subsidiary of Mattel after Mattel purchased the company. Apparently, until this year, American Girl had avoided the controversy of gender confusion.

The new “Body Image” American Girl Doll book, penned by resident American Girl author Mel Hammond, is currently available in bookstores and on the company’s website.

Hammond lists her pronouns as ‘she/her’ on her LinkedIn profile which shows she started working for the company in 2019, holding only one job at a small software company in her hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. She had one previous book in 2021, which she wrote under the American Girl Doll brand titled “Love the Earth.” As one might expect that book focused on climate change.

In an interview with American Girls, Doll News, Hammond said, “I love educating people about the climate crisis, which is why this book was so much fun to write. I enjoy discussing climate change issues and sharing this book with neighbors, friends, and family.”

She wrote in her bio that she enjoys working at American Girl, based in Wisconsin, citing how “last year for my birthday, my coworkers bought me a two-pound tub of rainbow marshmallows – which I named Marsh.”

The release of Hammond’s book comes amid a wave of increasingly woke content from the American Girl brand. Earlier this year, parent company Mattel put a transgender Barbie doll on the market. Before that, American Girl, which sells more than 30 million dolls a year, came to market with an Asian doll after Asian hate crimes increased in the US after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mattel and American Girl have yet to comment on the contentious direction in the doll toy market.

The problem both parental and medical organizations should have and be speaking out on is two-fold. This is either indoctrination or brainwashing, which is psychologically damaging. OR, if the child gets totally sucked into this propaganda stream, and they go the medical lane they could be in for physiological damage as well.

The fact is puberty-blocking drugs, hormone-affirming treatments, and body mutilation by plastic surgery to make boys girls, and/or girls boys have never been proven safe and effective long-term. Take it from all those who went one way and then decided to come back! Many of these professional organizations have been infiltrated by members of the LGBTQA+ organization.

Matter of fact, Laura Ingraham of the Ingraham Angle on FOX News recently exposed four of the ten people sitting on the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP) Jason Rafferty, Brittany Allen, Michelle Forcier, and Ilana Sherer have endorsed puberty blockers for patients as young as 10 and cross-sex hormones for patients as young as 14. The Washington Free Beacon, where she got this information, classifies this as “The Hijacking of Pediatric Medicine.”

CONCLUSION:

I did not even want to get into the whole debate as to when parents should be informed about issues of sexuality or medicine behind their backs related to minor charges. The reason is, as I understand it, this now varies widely by state, so it, indeed, gets confusing. My father used an old expression, “Fair is fair.”

In this modern-day scenario, if you screw with the head of a child and they grow up to be some form of the mass killer coming back to exact their revenge on a school, library, counselor, church, scout troop, or whomever that determined took their innocence and ruined his or her life, don’t you dare come back on the parents and try to make it their fault for being a bad parent! Fair is fair. You play with fire, expect to get burned!

YOU BROUGHT THIS ON YOURSELVES!

Parenthood is a one-way street. Parents are responsible for their minor children, including all aspects of their lives; Body, mind, and soul. Those who encroach on this legal right should be dealt with harshly. Grooming and indoctrination of young children in sex and sexuality have been illegal and should remain so into the future.

Time will tell if Mattel becomes the latest stooge to “go woke and go broke.” Personally, I hope so.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related