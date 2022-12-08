Dr. Fauci Answers the Question: What Does He think of Donald Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks he’s Bob Dylan on an Endless Tour. Only I know Bob Dylan, and he’s no Bob Dylan. Dr. Fauci travels from one media outlet to another as he claims he’s retiring from public life and medical tyranny.

In a recent interview with Chris Wallace, he blamed all his bad press on Donald Trump and the so-called far-right.

CNN interviewer Chris Wallace asked, “What do you think of Donald Trump?”

“Well, you know, I had difficulty in that administration… I felt very uncomfortable about having to publicly get up at the White House press room and being put on the spot to directly disagree with the President,” he said. “And that’s how I evolved essentially, in the, you know, public enemy number one of the far-right, which I did not desire to be put in that position.”

If you disagree with him, you’re far right?

“You may be done with political life, but political life is not going to be done with you,” Wallace said. “What are you going to do if, in your view, you become a punching bag for Republican critics?”

“Well, if I become a punching bag, I’m a punching bag,” Fauci replied ever so humbly and in his most self-sacrificing manner. “But I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee; I have nothing to hide; I have — I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done. So you know, it’s going to be inconvenient if they actually are out there, essentially threatening to make my life miserable. But it’s, I mean, I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”

We must all forget his non-stop mistakes, ever-changing guidelines, and outright lies about the gain of function experiments and vaccines, masks, and social distancing.

What upset him the most were Rand Paul’s accusations.

“I think 99.9 percent of the time, I have been my usual self, which is very calm and measured,” Fauci claimed. “The only time I really got upset was when Senator Paul totally inappropriately on national TV that was following that hearing, accused me of being responsible for the death of 5 million people.” Watch:

