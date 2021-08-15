Reports Taliban has reached Kabul, evacuations have not begun

















The Taliban are now seven miles outside Kabul and there are unconfirmed reports that they are already in Kabul. The evacuations have not yet begun.

US needs to dramatically ramp up evacuations of Afghans from the recent pace – from interpreters to USAID grantees – with DoD aircraft. Tens of thousands of lives at stake. Deal with the bureaucracy later. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 14, 2021

Forget everything and get the people out, Joe!

Rep. Kevin McCarthy says Afghan withdrawal is an “embarrassment” but Biden blames Trump’s deal with the Taliban despite having had months to prepare. The figurehead president has been saying all along that he had every confidence the 300,000-man Afghan army and police could handle it.

So much for our intel.

Donald Trump said he left a plan for Biden and if he had followed it, the Taliban wouldn’t have dreamt of taking the US Embassy:

JUST IN 🚨 Trump said his administration left a plan for Biden in which Taliban would never have dreamt of taking US embassy in Kabul but instead “He [Biden] ran out of Afghanistan.” What a disgrace it will be when Taliban will raise its flag on American Embassy, he added pic.twitter.com/GtEY4cPrkf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 14, 2021

Biden says he “can’t make Kabul fight,” and that is true, but this delayed evacuation means a lot of innocents could be left behind. This is alarming.

WILL IT BE TOO LATE TO SAVE OUR PERSONNEL AND REFUGEES?

Biden increased the troop deployment to 5,000 to evacuate Americans and refugees who helped us within the next 72 hours. That will be too late. This morning, the Taliban were forty miles from Kabul, and now they are at their door.

Biden wasn’t prepared for the evacuation either. Now it’s an emergency.

The 82nd Airborne was heading for Kuwait and was immediately diverted to Kabul. It is now a race between the Taliban and the 82nd Airborne.

It never should have come to this.

President Biden has defended the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and said, “One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference.”

We don’t disagree with that after twenty years. Still, it is an embarrassing defeat.

The withdrawal was blasted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as an “embarrassment to our nation.”

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell called for airstrikes against the Taliban on Friday. The Afghans have been begging for them.

The U.S. Embassy will be evacuated in 72 hours, with some staffers already at Kabul airport, according to reports.

We lost another war in a very humiliating fashion. Our generals said Afghanistan was secure in the previous weeks.

News of the evacuation broke shortly after the Taliban took the northern Afghan stronghold of Mazar-i-Sharif, and now controls the territories to the North, South, and East of Kabul.

The U.S. Embassy staff in Kabul will destroy ‘sensitive’ materials, which a Department of State spokesperson said was “standard operating procedure” to avoid propaganda efforts.

The first two waves of 5,000 Marines and Army soldiers arrived to help evacuate Kabul and the rest are expected to reach the city by Sunday evening.

Officials said two Marine battalions and an Army battalion were deployed to the Embassy.

JOE GOES ON VACATION

In a tragic understatement, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said, “Afghanistan is in serious danger of instability.”

Biden said he’s engaging with Afghan and international leaders, and consultations are “urgently ongoing and the results will soon be shared.”

Biden was on his way to Camp David in Maryland on Friday for a vacation but didn’t speak to reporters and hasn’t made any public comments Saturday. What would he do anyway? Make a teleprompter speech? This is a disaster. Everything is blowing up.

There are stories of atrocities as the Taliban march through Afghanistan. They’ve gone door-to-door collecting women and girls ages 12 to 45, forcing them into marriages to fighters. They’ve been killing the Afghan men.

COMMENTS ON THE EVENTS

Last days of the US Embassy in Kabul: Nerve center of the war on terror is being gutted of all sensitive material as staff and CIA assets prepare to lower the flag and flee amid Taliban takeoverhttps://t.co/0MQlJ02j0a — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2021

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment – while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabulhttps://t.co/hxylBsasUj — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2021

Biden is arming both the Taliban and Iran. Ben Rhodes must be so pissed he didn’t get in on this. https://t.co/mmG2C8tO9x — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2021

Yeah, but think about all the mean tweets frigid suburban wine women won't have to endure. It's so worth it. https://t.co/v7lZszt7YP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 15, 2021

