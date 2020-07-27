Watch Dr. Immanuel’s amazing speech of COVID-19

Dr. Stella Immanuel personally treated over 350 people and counting, elderly people, people with diabetes, asthma with a drug cocktail, and she put her patients, herself, and her staff on the drug, Hydroxychloroquine. She has not lost any patients with COVID-19. All of her patients lived. Dr. Immanuel said “no one needs to die” if they are on Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.

“It works,” she said.

The study from NIH in 2005 which shows the drug works is the one she went by.

No one she has treated has died. Studies show it does work, and any study that says the drug doesn’t work is fake.

Dr. Immanuel went to school and treated people in Nigeria so she is used to the drug. No one needs masks, to be locked down, and we don’t need double-blind studies, she insists.

She asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta — who criticizes the drug — if he has ever treated any COVID patients.

The doctor said she is watching people die and no one needs to die. She has gotten all kinds of threats but she doesn’t care She will “not let Americans die.”

“All this foolishness” does not need to go on. “There is a cure — Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.”

Basically, the doctors and media politicized the drug and are murdering people.

Watch, she’s amazing:

Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax. “You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.” pic.twitter.com/TYQjn7EKMH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

Here’s more, correcting misinformation:

