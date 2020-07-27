Watch Dr. Immanuel’s amazing speech of COVID-19

Dr. Stella Immanuel personally treated over 350 people and counting, elderly people, people with diabetes, asthma with a drug cocktail, and she put her patients, herself, and her staff on the drug, Hydroxychloroquine. She has not lost any patients with COVID-19. All of her patients lived. Dr. Immanuel said “no one needs to die” if they are on Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.
“It works,” she said.
The study from NIH in 2005 which shows the drug works is the one she went by.
No one she has treated has died. Studies show it does work, and any study that says the drug doesn’t work is fake.
Dr. Immanuel went to school and treated people in Nigeria so she is used to the drug. No one needs masks, to be locked down, and we don’t need double-blind studies, she insists.
She asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta — who criticizes the drug — if he has ever treated any COVID patients.
The doctor said she is watching people die and no one needs to die. She has gotten all kinds of threats but she doesn’t care She will “not let Americans die.”
“All this foolishness” does not need to go on. “There is a cure — Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.”
Basically, the doctors and media politicized the drug and are murdering people.
Watch, she’s amazing:
Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.
“You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.” pic.twitter.com/TYQjn7EKMH
Here’s more, correcting misinformation:
Amazing!!!
I want her on the Coronavirus Task Force.
God Bless her.
All the media doctors are against it because Trump mentioned Hydroxychloroquine at the beginning of the virus out break, and of course its cheap, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is paid by CNN to say what they want their dumba$$ viewers to hear, Dr. Stella Immanuel and all the other Doctors who have saved lives with this drug will never be on MSN to tell how well this drug works, because it would be a win for Trump !!!
I just watched that briefing. There is another live one right now. The beginning of the video details the workings of Covid and HCQ which is itself on YouTube.
The French doctor who had great success had words for the likes of Fauci and his damnable “double-blind studies”. He calls that Malpractice.