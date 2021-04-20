My Pillow Guy’s website FrankSpeech.com is up and running!









After a tumultuous first day of being taken down by hackers, FrankSpeech.com, the Mike Lindell (My Pillow guy) website is up! They are planning podcasts and TV shows. The news is conservative. Subjects and people who have been banned are on the front page.

The sign-up feature is not yet working and that may allow for commenting. So far, there is no way to comment. For now, there doesn’t appear to be a blog for the common folk.

It’s a website of news from the Lindell right. Articles include authors Graham Ledger, Patrick Byrne, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and others.

It might prove to be invaluable but so far, its first day in, it has a narrow perspective and would benefit from broadening its scope. Undoubtedly, many people will visit it regularly. You might like the way it’s set up, let us know what you think.

Related