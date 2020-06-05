Maxine says the word ‘rioting’ is racist, she was mostly pro LA riots too

In an interview with The Cut, Waters seriously contended that the term “rioting” constitutes “negative language used far too often in a description of black people by folks who fundamentally don’t see black people the same way they see whites and others.”

“A lot of negative language gets used against black people, describing what whites often believe is true about us: that language includes ‘lazy,’ ‘criminal,’ and ‘rioting,’” Waters added.

Waters explained that she prefers to label the rioting as “insurrection”.

“I said ‘insurrection’. People acting out of frustration and hopelessness and understanding that they don’t have an establishment — political or otherwise — that really cared about their ability to work or have good health care. Yes, I choose to call it an insurrection.” Waters declares.

Most of the people rioting this week are white leftists, but it doesn’t matter. She’s being ridiculous.

The Democrats want to control the language to control how we view things. Mad Max wants you to think rioting is okay. This is the woman who is rumored to have hugged the man who slammed Reginald Denny over the head with cinderblock in 1992.

AUNTIE MAX SAID IT WAS AN “UNDERSTANDABLE REBELLION”

For those who don’t know about the LA Riots of 1992, 58 people died, and many more were gravely injured, including a man called Reginald Denny.

Denny was a truck driver who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he was the wrong color.

Denny was pulled from his truck and smashed in the head with a cinder block until he sustained brain damage. It was a hate crime if there ever was one. He was pulled out because he is white.

It all happened on videotape, a helicopter caught it, and it happened in Maxine Waters’ city. But she did not denounce the attack. On the contrary, she all but endorsed the attack.

The leader of the mob that nearly murdered Reginald Denny was called Damien Williams.

Maxine Waters visited Damien Williams’ mother to offer her support. She is said to have hugged the criminal. Williams was sent to prison on a single felony charge of mayhem, but when his accomplices got off, Waters joined in the celebration.

Damien Williams was released a few years later and went on to murder somebody else in 2000. He is still in prison today serving out a 46-year sentence.

Waters did not learn a thing from the experience. She went on to describe the LA Race Riots as, quote, “a rebellion, and in ways understandable.” Including, apparently, the part about smashing people’s brains in for being the wrong color. Yep, that’s the Democratic Party’s new expert on race relations.

Raw footage, brutal: