Mayor Adams Is Working on Ridding the City of Criminal Aliens Against the City Council’s Wishes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was on Fox & Friends Friday morning with Border Czar Tom Homan. They discussed how the MAGA team will work to rid the Big Apple of criminal illegals.

Adams still believes in sanctuary cities but not for criminals. Homan disagreed and made it clear that sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. Adams went on about how we can disagree. Adams is still Adams, but at least he’s opposed to criminal aliens, which sets him apart from most Democrats.

In any case, Adams can’t do anything about the laws and the City Council. He didn’t do a thing about criminals until a Democrat DoJ charged him. However, he tells a different story.

Mr. Homan said that after meeting with Mayor Adams, he realized the Democrat politician truly wanted to remove public safety threats from NYC streets.

The City Council won’t change the sanctuary law and will continue giving sanctuary to criminal aliens. It is a very difficult situation.

Sex Trafficking means nothing to the insane leftist City Council!

“He also wants to help find these missing children,” Homan added, with Adams nodding in agreement. “We have 300,000 missing children, and many of them are here in this city; we know that. We’ve got to find them, and we’ll be working with his intelligence division and officers to save these children. Many of these children are forced into sex trafficking; many are in forced labor. We need to save them, and I think everybody can agree to that; I don’t care what side of the political spectrum you’re on.”

Mayor Adams added, “People want to hijack this narrative and turn it into a political narrative when we’re saying we want to have public safety. I requested to meet, and I reached out to his [Homan] team and said, ‘We want to sit down.’ This has been an issue I’ve been talking about since before the election: we need to go after these dangerous people on our streets. Now, I have someone who understands that narrative, and we are fighting together to get it done.”

Adams even agreed to sign an executive order to open an ICE office in Rikers Island prison where criminal illegal aliens can be deported.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

Amazing. New York Mayor Eric Adams and Border Czar Tom Homan detail their strategy to deport all criminal aliens from New York for 15 straight minutes:

pic.twitter.com/4WwEgJe5I4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 14, 2025

