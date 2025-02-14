VP Vance Blasted Europe for Abandoning Shared Values

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius found Vice President Vance’s speech in Munich “unacceptable.”

“U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference was unacceptable.” It’s not only Pistorius who is upset. Many of these Europeans are now statists. They lack self-awareness.

Pistorius rejected Vance’s characterization of European policies.

“If I understand him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regions … that is not acceptable.”

Vance tore into European leaders at the Munich security conference.

“The threat that I worry the most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor,” Vance said in his widely-anticipated speech at the Munich Security Conference.

“What I worry about is the threat from within – the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”

“The Trump administration is very concerned with European security and believes that we can come to a reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine,” Vance said.

“In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat,” he continued.

Vice President Vance is very concerned about Europe’s retreat from shared values. He mentioned an EU commissioner who said the Rumanians invalidated an election and threatened to do the same in Germany.

Everything is billed to support democracy, but that isn’t what is happening.

Vance boldly and without hesitation called them out for criminalizing free speech. He specifically called out the United Kingdom for being the worst offender.

“I wish I could say that this was a fluke, a one-off crazy example of a badly written law being enacted against a single person. But no… Free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”

He also told them to step up to defend themselves in war.

The full speech:

The Wall Street Journal is broken, as are the other legacy media.

WSJ is so broken https://t.co/GF5PkPQwjV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email