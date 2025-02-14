President Trump Still Banned from Dismantling the Corrupt USAID

Last week, Judge Carl Nichols, a Donald Trump appointee, banned the administration from putting thousands of staffers for the U.S. Agency for International Development on paid leave for three weeks. Labor unions brought the case.

Nichols extended the order he issued last week until Feb. 21. It blocked much of the Trump administration’s plan for massive changes to USAID, further disrupting the administration’s effort to dismantle a federal bureaucracy—in this case, one that handles billions of dollars in foreign aid. The foreign aid is spent on far-left causes.

This has to be unconstitutional.

Remarkably, Nichols clerked with Clarence Thomas and was a member of the Federalist Society. He was the judge in the Steve Bannon and Sydney Powell cases and sided with Letitia James against Trump.

The Federalist Society also gave us Amy Coney Barrett.

It is a crazy ruling:

This is insane. A DC federal judge has ordered the commander-in-chief not to bring home overseas foreign-service officers. This is lawless. And a dangerous sabotage of the President’s Article II constitutional powers. (Maybe this judge has a conflict of interest?) pic.twitter.com/VOnWOQmOES — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) February 14, 2025

