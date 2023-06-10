Mayor Adams Sues 30 NY Counties to Make Them Sanctuaries

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who praised his sanctuary city status when he wasn’t involved, sued 30 counties for refusing to take in illegal crossers from all over the world.

“Mayor Adams has absolutely no jurisdiction or authority over Upstate New York. His attempt to sue over 30 upstate localities that issued emergency orders in response to his irresponsible transfer of illegal immigrants is unacceptable,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third-ranking House Republican, in a statement to the Washington Examiner Thursday.

ADAMS IS TRYING TO FORCE OTHER COUNTIES TO BECOME SANCTUARIES

He’s trying to force all Upstate and Long Island to become sanctuaries for unvetted foreigners without money or jobs.

Adams sued more than half of the state’s 57 counties for putting executive orders and emergency declarations that bar NYC from transporting illegal immigrants into their communities.

Some counties have obtained temporary restraining orders to stop the city from sheltering migrants in their towns. Adams wants to invalidate those local actions, arguing they obstruct NYC’s efforts to respond to the ongoing “statewide humanitarian crisis.”

The emergency is due to sanctuary policies – his. He needs to sue Joe Biden, and blame himself as well.

In addition to suing everyone else to take the illegals in, he’s thinking about cutting services of free meals to the elderly and library hours so he can send billions of taxpayer dollars to hotels to put the illegal aliens up in style in nice hotels.

Somewhere between five and seven million have poured into the country, all unvetted.

Less than 1% of all releases were bused by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), and most have made their way to New York on their own accord.

Most illegal aliens coming to New York made their way alone in a couple of days. Why not? They get free everything they want.

Adams said the state had assisted 65,000 people but could not continue to bear the burden across its five boroughs. Texas has had millions. They get that many in a week.

In the meantime, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is locking down a deal to house some of the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants at state university campuses during the summer months, while Adams has noted an empty prison as another option.

Stonybrook University is preparing to put these unvetted people in dorms with our young people.

HIS FAILURE IS NOT OUR PROBLEM

Down on the 130-mile-long Long Island, GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito said the city and state have failed to come up with a plan to respond for more than the two years that illegal immigrants began surging across the border and up to northern cities where they can receive driver’s licenses, food stamps, and a slew of other taxpayer-funded benefits.

Illegal immigrants from the border who are later arrested by local or state police on most criminal charges WILL ALSO NOT BE TURNED OVER to federal immigration authorities for removal proceedings, turning these cities into sanctuary zones of protection for people illegally residing in the country.

New York members of Congress recently hauled in more than $100 million in federal taxpayer money to help cover the costs.

“Now the rubber is meeting the road, and there were no plans in place to even handle the migrants as part of a sanctuary city,” D’Esposito said. “You can’t just tout the fact that you are welcoming to all. You don’t have plans in place. And that’s what we’re seeing now.”

Stefanik agreed that Hochul and Adams’s “mismanagement” had “made the crisis worse.” Now, leaders are trying to push the problem onto suburban and rural communities.

“Forcing these communities to take in illegal immigrants is preposterous,” Stefanik said. “I stand with Fulton, Herkimer, Otsego, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Warren counties as well as all other Upstate New York and North Country localities that are being unfairly targeted for making responsible decisions that were in the best interest of their residents.”

Adams’s other plan is to get people to put these people up in their rentals or private homes. You’d never evict them in New York City. NYC hates landlords.

