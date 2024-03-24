Mayor Cancels Weekend Trip to the Border Since It’s Too Unsafe

Due to safety concerns, Mayor Adams and his team can’t visit the southern border for two days. City officials said the U.S. State Department flagged one of the areas in Mexico. It wasn’t even safe for a weekend trip, and it’s certainly not safe for our Border Patrol, DPS, National Guard, and other law enforcement or for people who live on the border.

The Gothamist writes: While speaking on “The Reset Talk Show” on Friday, Adams said he planned to meet on Saturday with “national immigration leaders who all applaud what we have done.”

The immigration leaders are open borders activists.

Adams was invited to meet with open-borders nun Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande, and other leaders to discuss handling the migrant crisis.

THE WEEKEND TRIP THAT’S TOO DANGEROUS FOR A MAYOR WITH LOTS OF SECURITY

He announced the trip to the Texas-Mexico border shortly after dozens of migrants rushed a border wall in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday. It would have been his second trip to the Lone Star State.

It would also have marked City Hall’s latest attempt to draw national attention to the financial burden the migrant influx has placed on the Big Apple and pressure the Biden administration to step up.

Adams also visited Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia last October. He’s campaigning in these countries, telling them our hearts are open to them and saying, at the same time that our resources are not endless. All they here is we want them to come. As Curtis Sliwa would say, “He’s the man with no plan.” Mayor Adams is conflicted.

Mayoral spokeswoman Amaris Cockfield said in a statement Saturday:

“As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us, and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country.”

“But due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State, we have decided to pause this visit at this time,” Cockfield said.

He didn’t mention the city of concern, probably because it’s all of them. If it’s not safe for him, it’s safe for no one.

Bringing the world here isn’t helping anyone. It’s bringing the misery to us.

Full statement from City Hall:

“Since the spring of 2022, more than 184,000 migrants have come into our city seeking care, and already, more than 120,000 of them have been able to take the next steps in their journeys towards self sufficiency thanks to our hard work.

“Finding solutions to national issues requires national collaboration. We’re humbled and grateful that Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande and a globally recognized humanitarian, has noticed our efforts and invited us to meet with her and her team at the southern border.

“As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country, but due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time. We hope to continue our partnership with these nationally recognized Latino leaders and organizations as we look for concrete solutions to resolve the crisis at the border.”

How is the entire world our national issue, but not our citizens? The words are meant to obfuscate. It doesn’t take a genius to know how this will play out. They don’t care.

Adams needs to do the right thing in New York.

Joe Biden reversed SUCCESSFUL Trump border policies with 64+ direct actions. As a result, nearly 10M unvetted illegal aliens have unlawfully entered our country & our cities are OVERRUN. Take Queens for example: ❌Crime is UP

❌Quality of life is DOWN

