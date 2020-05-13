Chuck Todd offers a mini-apology for smearing Bill Barr

NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd apologized on Tuesday for airing a deceptively edited clip Sunday of Attorney General William Barr’s interview with CBS reporter Catherine Herridge. Todd admitted it was misleading [it was a lie] because of an edit that took Barr’s remarks out of context.

Todd and “Meet the Press” have come under heavy criticism. They cut the clip short, making it look like Barr dropped the charges for political reasons.

Todd said that Barr “didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”

The clip he played cuts Barr off and doesn’t include the part where he stresses the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Todd said on Tuesday his network was simply using a soundbite from CBS. “Had I seen that part, I would not have framed the conversation the way I did. And I am obviously very sorry for that mistake and we strive to do better going forward,” he said.

That’s a shabby apology. He’s also a very lazy reporter, grabbing a clip and not checking it out. He didn’t listen to the entire interview?

Update: Chuck Todd offered an apology for his gross deceptive edit of AG Bill Barr. He claims “We did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We did not include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips CBS did air.” That’s an explanation I’m not buying one bit. pic.twitter.com/OdJ4IfOg5w — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2020