Mayor Giuliani Lost His Case to Dismiss a $148M Judgment

No surprises here. The judge who leveled the $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani won’t dismiss it. America’s mayor criticized two women who counted ballots in Atlanta in 2020.

Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss gave testimony to the House select committee on January 6 while tearing up. The two ladies were the subjects of an alleged conspiracy theory that Trump and his allies reported.

Freeman and Moss were accused of pulling phony mail-in ballots from suitcases while tabulating the count. This was on Election Day at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. They were allegedly never investigated.

Harrison Floyd of Black Voices for Trump and Cliffgard Lee were charged with pressuring Ruby Freeman to confess to committing election fraud.

After the FBI became involved, she wasn’t considering confessing.

Rudy Giuliani lost his bid to dismiss the $148 million defamation judgment against him late last year. The judgment was won by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

“Giuliani’s renewed motion urging this Court to reverse its prior findings and rulings and to override the jury’s considered verdict on the basis of five threadbare arguments falls well short of persuading that ‘the evidence and all reasonable inferences that can be drawn therefrom are so one-sided that reasonable men and women could not have reached a verdict in [plaintiffs’] favor,’” U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said in his ruling Monday.

Mr. Guiliani will likely appeal.

