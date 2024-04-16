Students, Teamsters, Anti-War Activists Call for “Death to America”

Olivia Reingold writes at TheFP.com, “At a left-wing conference in Chicago, activists believe Iran is part of the ‘arc of resistance’ because the enemies are Israel and the USA, in an article. titled, Activists Cheer for Iran’s War.

The same people who scream “Death to America,’ are the same people who scream “Death to Israel.” The anti-war activists are those people. They are the communists and fascists trying to take America down. These radicals have been trying to destroy the USA since the 1920s and the 1960s. They are the progressives who have taken over the Democrat Party.

Where is the FBI? Oh, right, they’re chasing down America-loving J6ers!

“About 300 anti-war activists crowded into the basement of the Teamsters Union’s headquarters on Saturday to hear organizers from all over the country describe their plans to disrupt the Democratic National Convention this August,” writes Reingold. “Joe Biden’s backing of Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack has turned these left-wing radicals against their own party,” she writes.

“One of the speakers was Hatem Abudayyeh, who heads the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. It is an affiliate of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terror organization based in Gaza,” according to a lawsuit. He explained how there is no Israel, just Palestine, to the receptive crowd.

Hatem:

Iosbaker:

“Joe Iosbaker, an organizer with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, which called October 7 a “good turn of events” in its press release about the terrorist attacks, tells me he supports Iran,” Reingold writes.

During the same meeting, at a “breakout session” on “the anti-war movement,” Shabbir Rizvi, an organizer with Anti-War Committee Chicago, taught participants in the University of Chicago how to chant “death to Israel” and “death to America” in Farsi. The participants cheer when Rizvi tells them what it means.

شبکه ی پرس تی وی این شخص رو بعنوان کارشناس میاره ایشون کیه ؟

، شبیر رضوی، فردی که شبکه «پرس تی او به‌عنوان «تحلیلگر» دعوت میشه و باهاش مصاحبه می‌کنند

اما در ایالت شیکاگوی آمریکا در حال آموزش شعارهای علیه آمریکا و اسرائیل به زبان فارسی به گروهی از افراد است که فعالان ضد جنگ pic.twitter.com/zz5qdeM42J — absolute chaos (@akhondkosh_3) April 15, 2024

Read the Crown Prince’s Take

"Rather than pursuing policies of diplomacy and appeasement" the world should support the Iranian people says the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi Middle East latest: https://t.co/WnFCbQtk74 pic.twitter.com/RdQqSYktuQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 16, 2024

Veteran Larry D. Jones Post

“You can burn a U.S. flag or scream “Death to America” in the United States of America, but burning a rainbow flag or a Black Lives America are hate crimes, Veteran Larry D. Jones writes on X. “

“That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”

We have never been so vulnerable and in danger as we are now; we are not being protected by our government. We are being forced into a new world order of oppression and control.”

“People need to know what is going on in our universities. This is the translation: “Press TV brings this person as an expert. Who is he? Shabir Razavi, a person who is invited and interviewed by “Press TV” as an “analyst.” But in the state of Chicago, America, they are teaching slogans against America and Israel in Farsi to a group of anti-war activists.”

I can’t post the clip attached because Luis. documents require licensing, and he’s the enemy, but click here to view the clip. Notice the bongo drums. When you hear those, you know the 1960 communists are back. It’s a signature.

There are a lot of communist college students in the clip. They will support any anti-American movement, and Biden probably paid off their college loans with your money.

