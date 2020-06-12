Mayor Jenny isn’t planning on taking back downtown Seattle, it’s summer of love

Mayor Jenny Durkan thinks President Trump is too bellicose when it comes to the lunatics who took over an area in Seattle. When Chris Cuomo asked how long it could go on, she said they “could have a summer of love.”

She doesn’t believe in a militant response of any kind to these fringe lunatics who formed their own country called CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) in the middle of downtown Seattle. They are heavily armed, extorting business owners, and took over six to eight blocks with stores and residences of 500 people.

Durkan and the media barely mention the takeover by people calling themselves communists. And they mock the right for their concerns.

Watch:

This exchange actually happened on CNN about #CHAZ……. Chris Cuomo: How long do you think Seattle in those few blocks looks like this? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D): I don’t know. We could have the summer of love! pic.twitter.com/ApIDfMN9RD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2020

She actually said that. The woman is awful as mayor but probably reflects the values of the residents. They did vote for her.

By way of comparison, recall how the media treated the Bundy takeover of a remote, barely-used outpost in a park: