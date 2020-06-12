The Big Lie: Scapegoating the Police for the Ills of Liberalism

by Gary Spina

Hey, Black Lives Matter – too many among you are thugs. Street thugs, hoodlums, and losers. Americans believe Black Lives Matter. We believe All Lives Matter. If there are wrongs to redress we will fight alongside you. All Lives Matter. If your leaders don’t know that, you’d better replace them because they are on a fast track to hell with what can be a worthy cause.

Nobody alive in America today had anything to do with slavery – just as you had nothing to do with the black tribal chiefs in Africa who sold their own people to the slavers. We pray to the same God, you and I – and I’m guessing the thugs among you must pray in the dark with their palms tightly together lest God sees the blood on their hands from the broken windows and storefronts, from the looting and the blood of their victims beaten savagely and left unconscious and dying in the street, and from the burning and the cutting and the stabbing and shooting, and the destruction of the lives and livelihoods of people left in the wake of their evil.

We will fight alongside you, Americans all. You’ll have no better friend and no worse enemy — but you must get rid of your troublemakers, especially in your leadership. Your troublemakers think they are pretty tough with their clenched fists and mouths full of foul curses. They’ll find out soon enough, there is no one tougher than the common working man, the family man defending the America he loves. Americans will never stand idle and let you destroy their land blessed by a loving Judeo-Christian God. The working man, the small businessman, the family man, the man who gets up morning after morning to go out and make a living for his family — he’ll not back down to a bunch of street thugs. Nor should you. Clean up your act, Black Lives Matter.

Fathers and sons – mama, too – and cousins, uncles, and aunts are ready to fight. But they are also ready and willing to be your friend and your brother. Please tell your rioters and looters they are ruining your chances for success. Pushed too far, they will find the common man an adversary filled with resolve — a tougher, braver, more resourceful warrior than the toughest of your haters. Beware the quiet man.

You’ll find an open, friendly hand extended to you. You with us, and we with you. No grudges. That will happen when Black Lives Matter embraces All Lives Matter, and we can work side by side and be the builders of the future, not the destroyers of the things we’ve all worked for.

Both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan should have been man enough to tell Black Lives Matter and Antifa, “Hey, I run this city! If you want to act like street scum and riot and loot and burn property, you’ll find yourself in the city lock-up.” I know referring to their lack of cojones is not politically correct, but political correctness has mired us in the mess we’re in today.

Our mayors, governors, police officers, and public officials – all the way to our House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of congress — all have gotten down on their knees and/ or publicly confessed to obscure sins of “white privilege.” I mean literally on their knees. Nancy Pelosi had to be helped back up. The police chief of Webster, Massachusetts lay face down, completely prostrate on the ground with his hands clasped behind his back before the feet of the rioters – a crazed mob heady with a new found drunken power. Even now, Antifa and Black Lives Matter swoon to orgasmic heights as the self-declared “warlords” among you barricade and control whole square blocks of Seattleincluding Seattle’s East Precinct building.

Most Americans are saddened and angry at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Most Americans are incensed at the terrorist insurrection in Seattle where the war lords have declared an “autonomous cop-free zone” cordoned off with armed mercenaries blocking the entry streets where signs read “You are now leaving the USA.” That is happening as I write this.

Our leaders have abdicated their authority. They have failed all citizens of all races, colors and creeds in what was once an open free society where people could speak their opinions openly and without fear. They’ve risen to power on the lie that racism is systemic throughout America, and they’ve ridden your claim to victimhood as far as they could.

The lie is told over and over again by charlatans who have made an industry of racism. Racism is not systemic, but the police are the ones left to clean up the mess the lie leaves in its wake. The police are merely the frontline warriors — buffers between a social pathology and what remains of a civil society.

The politicians and race-baiters pledge once again, even more fervently than the last time to fund a comprehensive study, to appoint a special committee, to empower another civilian review board, to initiate meaningful police policy reform, to offer additional training for frontline officers, and to ram race sensitivity down the throats of the police from the top brass to the lower ranks.

For the real answer, we need to begin by getting the so-called experts and activists, and politicians away from policymaking. They’ve made poverty and crime a generational blight in the black community, made worse by breaking up the intact families of the inner city poor – by keeping poor families dependent on welfare checks from and an ever more bureaucratic government –welfare for single moms with six or seven or eight kids and no father — different fathers maybe, but none who stick around. But there’s money for each newborn baby. And of course, the father can’t live in the house because the welfare people will find out and the money will stop. So, many black kids grow up without a father. The kids learn that lies and schemes are an easy way to get government money. They grow up street-wise. The race-baiters tell them it was slaves and minorities who really built America, that minorities deserve to get over on the working middle class who’ve kept them down since the nation’s founding. They are told, “America owes you.”

Before we talk of disbanding police departments, we need to address the issue of why black men who are six percent of the population, commit forty percent of the crime. We need to look at how liberal politicians have passed laws in direct conflict with Christian values, making it more profitable to raise children without a father — more convenient for teenage girls to have abortions. And of course, God is no longer allowed in the classroom where free condoms are made available to the kids. Each year, forty percent of black babies are aborted – sixty percent in New York City. I don’t know what you call that – but I call it genocide – a war crime.

God himself has become an inconvenient entity who holds people responsible for their conduct, for the rewards of their labor, and for a life well-lived. But this “God thing” is too complicated, takes too much effort, too much thinking and soul-searching. Forget God — the liberal politicians will solve all problems. A dissatisfied, desperate people will forever vote to reelect the politicians who make up newfangled “rights” for them, who promise to supply their needs from cradle to grave.

Every election cycle, the slicksters in Washington promise to help the needy minorities by giving more and more “advantages,” by “leveling the playing field,” that translates to lowering standards – just enough concessions to keep them poor, undereducated, and dependent until the next election cycle. They keep minorities angry at the middle class and the rich. They invent “white privilege” and pound their fists screaming the lie – all to divide and conquer and guarantee themselves “the black vote” – the mindless, block of voters they can count on each year to vote Democrat. When a white cop kills an unarmed black man, the Democrats are delighted. The Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Reverend Al swing into action. They’ve got their scapegoat — the most tangible symbol of power – the local police department. They lie if they have to. “Hands up, don’t shoot” is a lie. It never happened. But the stoked up crowds still chant it even today. They’ve allowed themselves to become mindless sheep – a mindless and very dangerous mob with murder in their hearts.

I’m trying to tell you, you are better than that. I believe you have noble aspirations and Judeo-Christian kindness in your heart. But you have to rid yourselves of the criminal element within your ranks.

Booker T. Washington said, “There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the trouble, the wrong, and the hardship of the Negro race before the public. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances because they do not want to lose their job. There is a certain class of race problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well.”

Chicago’s population is roughly one-third white, one-third black, one-third Hispanic, yet 70 percent of the homicides are black-on-black killings. Chief among the causes is the break down of the family – all families, all races.

In 2008, during his campaign for president, Senator Barack Obama gave a Father’s Day speech before the congregation of the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago. He talked about a “house that has been founded on the rock of Jesus Christ, our Lord, and Savior.” And he talked about the family being the rock in the life of children. He said, “We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled — doubled since we were children.” Indeed, in the 1960s more than 80 percent of black families had both a mom and dad.

Obama continued, “We know the statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit the crime; nine times more likely to drop out of school and 20 times more likely to end up in prison. They are more likely to have behavioral problems, or run away from home or become teenage parents themselves. And the foundations of our community are weaker because of it.”

Radio talk show host David Webb said Obama was saying, a black kid or any kid raised without a dad is far more likely to end up in prison than he is because he encountered a white racist cop.

Yet we’ve just witnessed almost two weeks of blaming black woes on cops – two weeks of complete anarchy across America as street thugs and terrorists held a frightened populace hostage. There was a hue and cry for police reform, for disbanding entire police departments. Minneapolis police were driven from their 3rd Precinct building, and the building was burned. Chaos reigned in open street riots, murder, burning, and looting – reminiscent of “Krystal naught” by the Nazi brownshirts of Hitler’s Germany in 1938. It was ugly. And all of it predicated on the lie that white cops wantonly kill unarmed black men, and that racism is systemic in America.

Black Lives Matter is not going to win like that. There are cowards among you wearing masks, who fade to the back of the crowd and throw a rock and Molotov cocktails over the heads of the well-intentioned protesters who stand between you and the riot police. I cannot pretend to speak for God, but I’m sure our Judeo-Christian God loves you and would tell you, “You are better than that. You are all my children.” You get it? All my children? All lives matter?

Don’t believe the bias media. Do your own research on President Trump and America today. It’s not that difficult. You’ll find that in our lifetime minorities have never had a better friend in a president. He has done more to uplift blacks, Hispanics, women, farmers, the poor, and the disadvantaged. Before the Wuhan COVID-19 virus which sent the world economy crashing, the Trump economy produced the lowest unemployment rate ever for blacks and Hispanics and the lowest unemployment rate for women in almost 70 years. Trump’s HBCU Higher Education Act provided $404 million in funding for Historic Black Colleges and Universities with assistance to 13 schools experiencing financial difficulty, helping them restructure to be better positioned to meet student and community needs. Trump brought prison reform proposals back to life with fairer laws to keep minorities, non-violent, and first-time offenders out of prison, and reduce current sentences where needed — undoing the draconian laws passed by President Clinton and the Democrats. Trump supported paid family leave, signed the Pledge to American Workers where 370 companies pledged to provide more than 14.4 million employment and training opportunities, prioritized workforce development to ensure American workers are prepared to fill high-quality jobs, created apprenticeship programs providing hands-on training and experience for 660,000 trainees with no student debt. He initiated tax cuts for all and lifted 7 million off food stamps.

Black Lives Matter – educate the thugs in your organization. Educate those who are thinking of destroying their own communities in their savage rage – the ones who hate, who exclude anyone who believes All Lives Matter, who bemoan the lie that white America makes them perpetual victims – the ones looking for a fight, hoping some white-privileged son of a bitch crosses their path. They’ve made themselves slaves to their own victimhood. With that mindset, they cannot win.

Often a man’s situation is a product of his character, but his character need not be a product of his situation.

Image from: foxnews.com