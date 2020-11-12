Mayor Lightfoot embarrasses herself with another childish ad

Another embarrassing Mayor Lori Lightfoot ad hit Twitter in which she claims science is back. This is what she is focused on as young blacks murder each other in her city.

In the ad below, she appears to be waking up, happy that science is allegedly back with the so-called election of senile Joe. This is while the crime rate in her city is extremely high.

Democrats attribute the murders in Democrat cities to gun violence, but the problem is gang violence. Democrats won’t stop the violence in Chicago, yet they keep getting re-elected.

Everything she says in the clip is inaccurate, but the most stunning thing to me is that she does nothing about the murder of black youth in her city.

Watch:

Why would anyone ever be proud to live in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/yRTbx8TG8i — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2020