Mayor Pete Says Just Buy Electric Cars

Mayor Pete, of pothole fame, said today that people struggling with rising gas prices should solve their issue by buying electric cars. In related news, homeless people should also just buy houses so they aren’t homeless any longer. Thanks for the tips, Marie Antoinette, Clay Travis tweeted.

Mayor Pete is absolutely giddy over the high gas prices (and home heating prices). Wait until the market crashes. He’ll be throwing parties. Currently, he is so out of touch that he thinks buying electric cars will solve the problem. It’s mind-boggling how obscenely ridiculous this administration is.

How much you want to bet Mayor Pete spends more time in a Suburban than a Tesla? https://t.co/BJ5MM4YWuC — lavoixdelaraison (@voixdelawraison) March 7, 2022

Hollywood weighed in with nonsense as well – suck it up America

For example, Star Trek actor George Takei told Americans Friday that they should be willing to endure higher costs of living in order to hurt Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Americans: we can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny,” Takei tweeted on March 4. Takei has an estimated net worth of more than $12 million, according to Fortune. Meanwhile, there are almost 40 million Americans already living below the poverty line.

We don’t want to be poor over the WOKE leadership of Ukraine refusing to end the war with Russia. Many Americans can’t afford to pay their bills. They don’t live off Star Trek royalties.

We are on a suicidal path. If we drilled our own oil and opened up Keystone, it would help enormously.

