Newsom bans Bible studies, encourages protests

Far-far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom banned all singing during indoor worship services, and he has just added Bible studies and fellowship to it, according to CBN News. That leaves Christians without any means to worship.

Why is he talking about Bible studies?

Newsom makes exceptions for protesters [rioters]. He encourages them.

Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry filed the lawsuit in an attempt to block enforcement of Newsom’s orders which target churches. The Liberty Counsel is representing them.

Liberty Counsel points out that the governor’s actions are contradictory as he recently encouraged thousands of people to gather for protests against social injustice.

“Governor Gavin Newsom cannot disregard the First Amendment and ban all in-person worship in private homes and churches,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “Nor can the state micromanage the form of worship by banning singing or chanting. The governor is not the High Priest over all religions.”

“There is not two First Amendments – one for protests and one for houses of worship. Gov. Newsom encourages thousands of protesters to gather in the streets but bans in-person worship and home Bible studies and fellowship. This discriminatory treatment is unconstitutional,” Staver added.

Newsom even assured the protesters that they would not be outed if they got the virus since attending protests is confidential information and not even recorded.

The same thing goes on in New York. Try to have a Jewish or Christian funeral and you will be given a stiff fine and haunted by police, but if you want to protest, go to it.