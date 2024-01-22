Mayorkas impeachment: “We largely lost our country down there”

During the impeachment hearing of Secretary Mayorkas last Thursday, Representative Clay Higgins addressed the mother of one victim of an illegal alien, Kayla Noble. As he spoke to the mother, he described “the southern border under the control of Secretary Mayorkas as 1954 miles of failure.”

Mrs. Nobles testified emotionally about her daughter’s death at the hands of an illegal alien. In 2022, Tammy’s 20-year-old daughter, Kayla, was brutally raped and strangled to death in her room. An illegal alien with alleged MS-13 connections and a criminal record in El Salvador has been charged with her murder.

According to Ms. Nobles, DHS failed to cross-reference his identity with El Salvador’s database or conduct inspections that would have revealed MS-13 tattoos. The suspect, whose identity was withheld as he was 17 at the time of the attack, was indicted in early 2023 on 11 charges, including first-degree murder, robbery, and rape. He will be tried as an adult.

REP. CLAY HIGGINS

“Ten million illegal crossings in three years,” Rep. Higgins said, “the disintegration of American sovereignty, total loss of American law and order, exponential enhancement of cartel human trafficking operations, and cartel narcotics trafficking, millions of American families crushed by financial loss, and the unspeakable grief of the unprecedented loss of American lives to drugs and violent crime.

“This is the legacy of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and as God is my witness, we will impeach that man in this committee. We will hold him accountable for his colossal failure and we will take no pleasure in doing so because it closes the chapter of a disastrous era of American history. We largely lost our country down there. This body should be discussing sending massive military aid to Texas, not to Ukraine.”

He also brought up the missing children. HHS lost 85,000 children, probably to traffickers.

Under Mayorkas, the number of criminal aliens in the country convicted of homicide and manslaughter, assault, battery, domestic violence, and drug trafficking has spiked. In 2023, Immigration and Customs reported that of the roughly 6.2 million known illegal aliens awaiting court hearings, over 400,000 were convicted criminal aliens living freely in the U.S.

To make matters worse, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting fewer criminal aliens. In FY18, more than 138,000 aliens with pending charges or convictions were arrested by ICE. By FY23, fewer than 74,000 aliens with pending charges or convictions were arrested, FAIR reports.

It is questionable at this point that the country can be saved.

Democrats destroy democracy, and people like Mitch McConnell help them do it.

