Mayorkas says [debunked] whipping is systemic racism in CBP

















At a White House press briefing Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continued spouting the debunked accusation that border agents acted inhumanely towards illegal aliens pouring across our borders.

Mayorkas said the border patrol on horseback evoked “systemic racism.” Meanwhile, more than half of the Border Patrol is Hispanic.

Officials have already explained repeatedly that the BP agents were reining their horses to either keep illegals from getting too close or to contain the flow.

He blathered about the “horrifying” photos of agents attempting to manage the disastrous situation at the border and said this does not “reflect who we are, who we aspire to be for the integrity and values of our truly heroic personnel in the Department of Homeland Security.”

“The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded. We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism,” he added.

Are you sick of these communists telling you who you are yet?

The photographer who took the photos never saw anyone whipped. It looked offensive because of the angle of the shot. He clarified that he did not see anything untoward.

Mayorkas originally said they were not whipping anyone but got in line when President Fubar promised he would make them pay.

These communist liars have come this far and nothing will stop them now. They will tell any lie, hurt any person.

Watch:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas attacks his own employees, trashing them for having used “horse patrols” and thus “painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism.” So, again, Mayorkas is going after the horses for having perpetuated racism pic.twitter.com/IfYV6o2nxm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

Related















