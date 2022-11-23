WH: Forever Masks So People with Long-Covid Don’t Feel Isolated

Joe Biden asked for billions in spending, mostly for Ukraine, but also for COVID. They want $10 billion for COVID.

Just in time, a new report – commissioned by HHS – calls for forever masking and social distancing to make it easier for people with long-Covid.

The White House wants us all in masks to help people with long Covid

“The lifting of mask mandates and indifferent attitude toward masking and social distancing typical in many public and private places further isolates people with Long COVID,” reads the report obtained by Fox News. “As a result, policymakers should “encourage or mandate policies and protocols regarding masking and social distancing in public spaces.”

According to the CDC, long COVID is when people who have had COVID-19 experience long-term effects after having an infection from the virus.

“Listening to and learning from the experiences of long COVID patients is essential to accelerating understanding and breakthroughs,” said Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health.

Levine is the mad trans woman who wants to mutilate children surgically.

Additionally, the report calls for mental and behavioral health care for people with long COVID and vaccine promotion that sounds more like indoctrination.

The report also recommends negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to fund COVID advocacy groups. It states that “diversity, equity, and inclusion-related outreach funding” is needed to ensure research money helps “underresourced and underrepresented communities.”

This is another path to Marxism for America. This is what it is all about in the end, using race.

The following is a blatant, brazen lie by Ashish K. Jha, the White House Coronavirus Coordinator:

THIS IS A LIE. @ASHISHKJHA – the White House Covid coordinator – IS LYING. And he knows it. The vast majority of Covid deaths are now occurring in vaccinated people. I can say this with certainty because other countries publish actual figures, not basically fictional rate ratios. https://t.co/mw5DhVzx4H — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 22, 2022

The majority of deaths are among the vaccinated. As Clay Travis said, “The White House is still saying, despite all evidence to the contrary, that if you get a covid booster shot, you won’t die of covid. This is shameful and anti-science. The amount of lies the Biden administration will share for big pharma is indefensible.”

Related