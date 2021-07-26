McCaskill says Republicans-who have no power at all-are causing inflation

















Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, who is fairly dumb, called Donald Trump an “idiot” while bizarrely claimed that Republicans are creating inflation.

Huh?

Even when Democrats are in total power, they blame Republicans and they don’t have to explain themselves with the propaganda media we have today.

“Well, listen, I think that this could cost the Republicans the midterms. I think that this could go either way. And that’s why at the end of the day, I think that you will get a deal that will be very popular in terms of roads, bridges, power grid, broadband. And then I think that you will get some kind of package on expanding Medicare which will also be very popular,” she predicted when asked on MSNBC if not passing the infrastructure bill could cost Democrats the 2022 midterm elections.

In other words, they feel they will be fine as long as they buy these votes and then blame Republicans for the resulting inflation.

The host, of course, didn’t even question this absurd statement.

“But short-term inflation is way more worrisome to people in swing districts and that could end up playing a hand in next year’s midterm. But on the other hand, so could Donald Trump acting like an idiot. And Donald Trump acting like an idiot helped us put Joe Biden in the White House. And you know, I’ll kind of bank on that, because I think Donald Trump is going to continue to act like an idiot,” McCaskill said in her own unique way.

DEMS CAN SPEND WHAT THEY WANT BECAUSE REPUBLICANS SPEND TOO

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle then asked McCaskill how difficult is it for Democrats to say no to spending. She responded, “Hey, listen Stephanie… the Republicans have lost the high ground on fiscal conservatism. I mean, they no longer have any right to talk about debt and deficit. They could care less about debt and deficit when they’re in power. They only care about it when the Democrats are in power. And people kind of know that.”

So, Republicans have no right to complain, eh, Claire?

Watch:

